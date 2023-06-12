UK Must Seize AI Opportunity To Remain Tech Capital – Prime Minister Sunak | Mighty 790 KFGO





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain needs to act quickly to remain a tech hub, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told technology leaders on Monday, urging them to grasp the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence.

Sunak will speak at the start of London Tech Week and say there’s a technology tectonic going on.

If we want to not only maintain our position as one of the world’s tech hubs, but also move forward and make this country one of the best countries in the world to start, grow and invest in technology businesses. , we must act quickly, Sunak said. , according to an advance excerpt released by his office.

That’s my goal. And I feel a sense of crisis and responsibility that I must grasp it without fail.

Governments around the world are now trying to find a balance where they can assess and curb some of AI’s potential negative impacts without stifling innovation.

Rather than creating a new agency dedicated to AI, the UK in March chose to share regulatory responsibilities for AI with agencies overseeing human rights, health, safety and competition.

Sunak said the technology sector is central to his economic growth priorities, and how supporters can see how governments can take advantage of the opportunities presented by transformative technologies such as AI, which proponents have compared to the advent of the internet. outlining how to work with companies on

During a visit to Washington last week, Sunak said the UK will host a global summit on the safety of artificial intelligence later this year to examine the risks of AI and how they can be mitigated through internationally coordinated action. He said he would discuss it.

The possibilities are staggering. But we have to do it safely and we will, he will say on Monday. I want the UK to be not just an intellectual home, but a geographic home for global AI safety regulation.

(Reporting by Kylie McClellan, Editing by Sharon Singleton)

