



Behringer Unveils SPICE Synthesizer, A Fusion of Innovation and Creativity

Behringer recently announced a SPICE synthesizer. This powerful instrument combines the brilliance of the Moog Subharmonicon, Crave and Edge for a harmonious blend of innovation and creativity. The SPICE synthesizer demonstrates Behringer’s commitment to pushing boundaries and providing cutting-edge technology at affordable prices. Packed with features, this instrument allows musicians to explore new frontiers in sound design and musical creativity. Inspired by the Moog Subharmonicon, his SPICE offers extensive subharmonic capabilities, allowing users to dive into complex and rich sonic worlds. With his two independent VCOs and his four subharmonic oscillators, musicians can easily create captivating melodies and complex harmonies.

Crave’s sequencer integration takes SPICE versatility to new heights. An intuitive interface and robust features enable artists to compose evolving patterns, arpeggios and sequences to bring their compositions to life. The sequencer’s ability to sync with external devices offers endless musical exploration and collaboration opportunities. Edge’s digital precision ensures pristine sound quality and enhanced performance. High-definition digital effects allow artists to add depth and texture to their sounds, immersing listeners in a mesmerizing aural experience. SPICE also has his MIDI connectivity built in, making it the perfect tool for studio production and live performance.

Behringer’s commitment to affordability is demonstrated through SPICE’s extremely affordable price range. The company continues to democratize the music-making environment by providing musicians with high-quality, feature-rich synthesizers at an affordable price, enabling aspiring artists to unlock their creative potential. At this time, we are still deciding when to release SPICE (as are some of his other Behringer products). The unit will sell for around $650. An official launch date for SPICE has not yet been announced, so stay tuned for updates.

For more information on Behringer’s upcoming synthesizer, click here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weraveyou.com/tech/behringer-spice-synthesizer/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos