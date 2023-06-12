



Des Moines, Iowa A new internet option has officially arrived in Des Moines. Google Fiber is now active for select residents of Grand South.

Google launched its fiber service this week and plans to expand the service through Des Moines as soon as possible.

“I’m not going to make a promise to every house.” [South of Grand]But most of that neighborhood will be covered during the summer,” said Andy Simpson, CEO of Google Fiber’s Central region.

Simpson touted Google Fiber as a faster Internet experience than its Des Moines competitors.

“We offer 5 Gig speeds, which is typically much faster than cable products can offer,” Simpson said.

Fiber network construction is still underway, most notably at 56th Street in the Westwood neighborhood south of the Grand.

“They were digging in my yard for maybe eight hours,” said TJ Rushing, who lives south of the Grand of Grand. “It’s a little bit different to see anything other than Mid-American or Mediacom.”

“It’s going pretty well,” added Jay Vilwock, who also lives in the construction area. “They seem to know what they’re doing and they’re very fast.”

Neither Rushing nor Vilwok have said they will switch to Google Fiber, but both said they would consider it.

“We are very happy with Mediacom,” Rushing said. “I’m not here to convince anyone, but it’s always worth considering your options and seeing what’s out there.”

“When I moved here three years ago, the internet in this neighborhood was really bad,” Vilwock said. “We have lots of trees and lots of big stuff. This will definitely improve that.”

Vilwock can only hope Google staff will clean up after the fiber is plugged in.

“Once you’ve filled the hole and put in the new grass, go somewhere else,” Vilwock says.

If you would like to check the status of Google Fiber in your region, please click this link.

