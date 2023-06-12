ET Sustainability Forum: A Carrot and Stick Policy for a Faster Green Transition





Policy coherence, technological innovation and penalties for polluters will combine to accelerate the energy transition and move countries towards sustainability, industry leaders said in a panel discussion as part of the ET Sustainability Forum. Stated.

What we have suffered in the past in India is the lack of clear, sustainable long-term policy solutions. It seems to have changed now. One thing needs to be made clear. The thing is, you can’t keep changing this. Therefore, today should be an EV (Electric Vehicle), tomorrow should not be a hybrid, tomorrow should not be any other technology solution, said Rajeev, CEO Emeritus of MG Motor India. Mr Chava said.

Long-term policies are important so that the industry is not disrupted. India, which relies almost entirely on oil and gas, has turned its focus to EVs as part of a massive effort to clean up road traffic that produces huge emissions that it must work to meet its climate change goals. I’m starting to guess The government is offering purchase subsidies and production-linked incentives to encourage local production of EVs and help build local supply chains that rely heavily on China today. EV sales are on the rise, and MG Motors Chava hopes to capture its share of new passenger numbers. Auto sales are expected to rise to 30% by 2030, from around 2-3% today.

Consumers want sustainable products that are also affordable, he said, and younger generations are willing to pay a premium for such products, while older generations remain cost-conscious. He added that he does.

To reduce emissions, OEMs will start using thinner and stronger steel, said Dilip Omen, CEO of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India, a joint venture of one of the world’s leading steel companies. This has the potential to reduce metal consumption in automobiles. However, while steel is more expensive per unit than the sheets commonly used today, its lighter weight could ultimately reduce overall costs for automakers. The key is that the entire value chain has to be green, Omen said. It explains how fuel suppliers, steelmakers and automakers are all connected and how all participants in the value chain must act to have a significant impact on industrial emissions.

Omen said companies’ decarbonisation plans are under intense scrutiny from lenders and equity investors, adding that high costs pose a major hurdle to adopting sustainable technologies. He said the cost of green hydrogen is prohibitive and needs to drop from the current $5-6 per kg to $1.50 per kg. And in an intermediate stage, steelmakers will be able to use natural gas in their blast furnaces.

He also promoted carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, arguing that it should at least start with carbon storage, followed by utilization. What is needed, he said, is to ensure a reduction in the use of fossil fuels for power generation. It could also use nuclear energy, which is problematic but at least a clean fuel, he added.

Taking scrap and reusing steel is a good idea, but there are limits, he said. Scrap availability will decline, he said, and as more countries try to follow suit, steel scrap imports will plummet, forcing India to rely primarily on domestic scrap. I added that it would.

A major steel product has a useful life of about 30 years, and compared to today’s demand, India did not produce or consume much steel 30 years ago, he said, citing limited domestic scrap supplies. explained why.

Omen also called for penalties for emitters and rewards for emissions reducers. India has set out to develop a carbon market, which will encourage the industry to move in a cleaner direction. Anirvan Mukherjee, managing director and partner of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), said companies need some clear direction for a smoother transition.

We need to act quickly, but speed should not be confused with haste. The global economic recovery from the pandemic, supply chain disruptions and the Ukraine war have brought an unprecedented energy crisis to the world over the past two years, forcing some countries to increase their use of highly polluting coal. Developed countries face a cost of living crisis, raising questions about whether an orderly energy transition can be achieved.

Broader national climate change targets have been set but need to be considered sector by sector to chart a favorable path towards sustainability, Mukherjee said.

Mukherjee said the increasing use of digitalization in general and artificial intelligence could help address climate issues by introducing low-cost solutions, and startups could contribute to this. added that there is The number of start-ups in India’s energy and mobility value chain is still limited, but is likely to expand as the market expands, he said. But if you look at the European unicorns, they are all in carbon accounting, carbon markets, mobility, alternative fuels and hydrogen.

To act really quickly and effectively, the industry will need a collaborative approach, MG Motors Chava said. we know the components. He said many partnerships and collaborations are needed because one person or one institution cannot do it alone.

Technology companies will play a big role in society’s green pursuit, Chava said. He added that they would destroy every industry.

Industry encouraged to leverage indigenous technology and innovation India is on track to achieve its green goals with a well-structured climate change roadmap backed by sound policies, says Environment Minister Reena Mr Nandan said he advised the industry to double down on local innovation and leverage. sustainable technology.

In a panel discussion at the ET Sustainability Forum, Nandan said, noting India’s 2070 net-zero goal and its commitment to source 50% of its energy consumption from non-fossil sources by 2030, “we is fully on track and has raised the bar even further.”

This roadmap is very well structured and organized not only in terms of thinking but also in terms of policy interventions. Globally, businesses are increasingly expected to switch quickly to sustainable practices, with such demands initially coming from governments and regulators, but now also from other parts of society. has been submitted.

We are moving to a regime where consumers expect sustainability not only in products but also in processes, she added.

Rising consumer expectations may force businesses to act more quickly. Consumers who expect sustainable products and practices are also often the ones willing to pay higher prices for such products and services.

Sebi’s sustainability regulations are also evolving in the country. She said there has been a lot of consultation[by Sebi]and that is with the industry on a regular basis, so there is a common understanding.

And, of course, the focus of ESG is that it should not end up being (sort of) greenwashing. Because it is a matter of concern.

Technology and innovation can play a key role in a faster transition. Our country has many innovations. Therefore, it is time for the industry to also take advantage of this innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/india/et-sustainability-forum-carrot-stick-policy-for-faster-green-transition/articleshow/100921023.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos