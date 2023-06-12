Google ‘Katamari’ Right Now





Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

Go to Google and type Katamari.

Click on this ball circled here.

Screenshot: Kotaku Australia

Make sure your keyboard is connected and enjoy. Hours of fun for the whole family.

Who knew Google would incorporate the entire Katamari Damacy mini-game into its search? We all know Google likes sneaky widgets. For another fun game secret from Google, try Konami’s code. But this widget somehow didn’t catch my eye. God only knows how long it has been there. I could have wasted days rolling a lump ball on the search page, but I’m working like an idiot here. The only way this could be improved would be if the ball could roll off the search page and into the other open tabs. It will expand from your browser onto your desktop to show all icons. I want that very much.

Ruby and I talked more about the recently released We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie on The Kotaku Australia Podcast before she left the site. Her biggest wish was that if she hadn’t played it before, she should. Now she doesn’t want to disappoint Ruby, right? We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie has been released on Nintendo Switch.

