Letter: UK watchdog’s tough stance on big tech should reassure MPs





David Parker (Opinion, May 30) argues that entrepreneurs will avoid the UK if the UK Competition and Markets Authority stops big tech companies from buying start-ups.

This discussion comes up regularly. But it erroneously assumes that technology companies can avoid CMA warrants by starting operations elsewhere.

The CMA has reviewed and even banned deals where both parties are based outside the UK and have little business in the UK, such as when Facebook’s owner was forced to sell GIF-making site Giphy.

Parker’s broader allegations that skepticism of the CMA merger could undermine business dynamism are also unconvincing. He points out that Microsoft is looking to buy game giant Activision. The European Commission has accepted Microsoft’s promise to make his Activisions product playable not only on Microsoft’s, but also on competitors’ cloud gaming his platform. The committee argued that this could help new cloud gaming platforms succeed. The CMA refused the promise and banned the deal altogether.

But which approach is more in line with business dynamism? Microsoft’s commitment to one particular business model (where consumers buy games directly from Activision and later store pre-purchased games in the cloud). would have been protected only if you wanted to play on the game service). It would have done nothing to protect alternative business models that would be better for consumers. These alternative models could thrive without a merger. For example, without a merger, Activision would probably do whatever it takes to grow its customer base, such as allowing consumers to purchase games directly from his Activision as well as via its cloud gaming platform.

At its best, technology markets can be unpredictable and . Companies have to take big risks to find out what consumers value. It is this kind of risk-taking, rather than the detailed and static rules proposed by Microsoft, that has led to the great leap forward in technological innovation in the past.

The CMA was right to reject Microsoft’s promise. The CMA’s approach shows one thing, rather than undermining business dynamism. It’s understanding that the competitive marketplace will always bring more than the stifling rules imposed on giant corporations.

This free-market philosophy should comfort lawmakers who are debating delegating new powers to regulate big tech to the CMA.

Zach Myers European Reform Center, London, UK SW1 Senior Fellow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/68907a3c-a82a-407b-ace5-8ef53ac48a16 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos