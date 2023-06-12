Strong voices from the Brand Innovation Summit in Chicago





I’m clearing my notebook after spending a few days in Chicago at SBJ’s Brand Innovation Summit. There is nothing better than his wonderful June weather in such a beautiful city.

Ally’s Andrea Brimmer really connects with the audience. She has spoken at her two SBJ events over the past year and received some of the highest marks from the audience. She has a confident demeanor and a compelling story, from her early days playing soccer under the influence of her father, to her time playing at Michigan State University, and now to being one of the most prominent figures in women’s sports. We share stories of how we became key decision makers for brands we actively invest in. Brimmer said she was one of the stars of last week’s summit in a presentation titled “To Drive Real Change, Do the Real Thing.” (A later panelist said of Brimmer, “She’s not just taking a walk. She’s running.”)

Brimmer outlined the vicious cycle of women’s sports not getting the exposure and support it deserves, but said media companies would not invest in reporting without corporate backing, making it clear that brands would be held accountable. rice field. “It’s the brand that needs to blink first, not the network,” she says. “It’s a brand,” she says, from NWSL to a major advertising deal with Disney/ESPN to the announcement of the high-profile new women’s basketball event, Allie Tipoff, featuring Final 4 pairings Iowa and Virginia Tech. We outlined the areas in which Ally has invested, up until now. She will continue from last season, starting November 9 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Ally has gone from less than 10% of her media spending on women’s sports to 60-40% of her percentage of men’s and women’s sports in this past year. Brimmer believes in her heart the theory that supporting women’s sports is good business, and there she is making long-term bets to build Allie’s business, where she will be judged.

With only a few weeks left until the much-anticipated NASCAR street race in Chicago, there’s both excitement and anxiety. It’s a big undertaking and investment for NASCAR, and it’s full of political and community challenges. I think there’s one problem after another facing Chicago Street Course President Julie Geese. This is more than just a race. A weekend packed with sports, culture and entertainment, the first weekend in July will host two races and his four concerts. Chicago is already a strong NASCAR market, but sporting leaders are voicing their concerns, much like they did at Crash at the Coliseum, when more than 60% of participants said it was their first NASCAR race. I’m hoping to get a plethora of new fans. . Expected to draw 50,000 people over both days, the race weekend attracted ticket buyers from all 50 states and 14 countries, combined with NASCAR’s wide-ranging television audiences, the race was a hit. We hope it will be a gathering event. At this time of year, traditionally a quiet part of NASCAR’s schedule. NASCAR officials are surely hoping for a trouble-free event and will be relieved when this inaugural event is over.

Jessica Smith, head of revenue for Angel City FC, which recently won Sports Team of the Year at the Sports Business Awards, said the biggest changes in the NWSL club’s second year were: Stated. Sports fans are starting to flock to our social followings, they’re starting to flock to our games, and the second new fan on opening night this year was a young man. Her two of Angel City’s partners were adamant that their sponsorship of the team led to new business, and urged audiences not to view support for women’s sports solely in terms of altruism. Amy Porter, director of North American sponsorship at BMO, the naming rights partner for Angel City’s home venue (which is also home to LAFC), recently introduced Angel City’s debit card to the competitive Los Angeles market. He said the market share is growing. A market where the brand has fallen behind. “We need to push the business, we need to get it on the bank account,” she said of the early results of the sponsorship. Diageo North America’s director of sports, Rick Pineda, echoed this, highlighting how the company has used its partnership with Angel City to expand the appeal of the Johnnie Walker brand. … Finally, with more talk about pickleball, and when it comes to participation, people all agree that pickleball is a strong growth sport, but not sure if it translates into a viable business. I still have my doubts. One of the themes from speakers and attendees is that pickleball doesn’t have enough of his court. Participation is not the problem. where to play One noted a four-hour wait to secure a pickleball court in Austin, while another hoped to take over the empty space in the mall and turn it into a pickleball center. ,” pointed out that one of the investors was Steve Kuhn, the founder of major league pickleball. He aims to open 50 stores nationwide in the next two years.

Abraham Madkour can be reached at [email protected].

