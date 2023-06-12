



Velocity Ventures Launches ‘Hartware’ Initiative Aimed at Different Areas of Travel

Velocity Ventures, a prominent investor in travel and hospitality technology in Southeast Asia, is at the forefront of efforts to address challenges facing various sectors of the industry. The company introduced a subscription-based Corporate Partner Program (CPP) that enables companies in the travel and hospitality industry to tap into thousands of startups and invest in innovative technology solutions. Velocity Ventures aims to foster an open culture of innovation and collaboration, with a focus on five technology areas including F&B, Travel Experiences, Accommodation, Transportation/Mobility and Travel Services.

Travel industry players such as airlines, hotels, and online travel agencies have traditionally operated independently, limiting their innovation potential. Velocity Ventures’ CPP aims to fill this gap by providing a platform for companies to access a diverse portfolio of startups, gain valuable insights and engage in co-investments and acquisitions.

The company’s CPP initiative aims to address key challenges such as labor shortages, digitalization and data utilization, decarbonization and sustainability, demand forecasting, technology integration and evolving distribution models. The program also facilitates a comprehensive comparison of product solutions from various startups and provides insight into disruptive trends through events and reports by Velocity Ventures.

Through its Corporate Partners program, Velocity Ventures aims to foster collaboration between founders and companies to foster innovation in the travel and hospitality sector. Through a combination of investments and partnerships, the program aims to provide companies with the support and “heartware” they need to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital environment. Nicholas Cocks, managing partner and co-founder of Velocity Ventures, highlighted the program’s potential for companies to solve specific pain points and achieve long-term benefits, including strategic acquisitions.

CPP offers three different subscription tiers – Lite, Core, and Pro – giving enterprise partners the flexibility to choose the level of engagement that fits their needs. Through this program, companies will gain several benefits, including access to a wide range of startups offering innovative solutions to sector-specific pain points. Evaluate product offerings, founders, and viability before entering into a partnership.

Since its founding in 2020, Velocity Ventures has helped startups such as Aigens, Carbon Click, Food Market Hub, Zzu Hospitality and ZYTLYN, generating a combined gross merchandise value (GMV) of US$2.5 billion. The company’s corporate partners include industry leaders such as Etihad Airways, Lufthansa Innovation Hub, Gold Bell Group, The Lo & Behold Group, Old Chang Kee, RB Capital, Global Hotel Alliance and Klook. Velocity Ventures also works closely with accelerators such as Singapore Tourism Accelerator, Korea Tourism Board and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation, reviewing over 400 travel tech startups each year.

Founded by A. Patrick Inbaldelli, former CEO of Pan Pacific Hotels and InterContinental Hotel Group (APAC), and entrepreneur-turned-investor Nicholas Cox, Velocity Ventures has over 30 investment experiences and a combined total of 22 Bringing you a trading and investment portfolio worth over 100 million US dollars. .

Velocity Ventures conducts rigorous due diligence assessments using a proprietary “six-factor analysis” before engaging startups to ensure the highest standards of quality. Through customized events, companies can stay on top of the latest innovations and work closely with select startups to modernize traditional processes and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to access to startups, the Corporate Partner Program offers companies in the travel and hospitality sector the opportunity to set up an outsourced Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) unit to manage a dedicated pool of capital for investment. This will allow companies to leverage Velocity Ventures’ network and expertise while maintaining control over their investment decisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webintravel.com/velocity-ventures-launches-heartware-initiative-targeting-various-sectors-in-travel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos