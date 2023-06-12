Publishers can test Google’s privacy sandbox for a year and raise red flags





No wonder publishers are discouraged from testing cookie alternatives in the Chrome Privacy Sandbox. After all, he was a delay or two in phasing out third-party cookies.

But Google vows to get serious about the 2024 deadline.

Joey Trotts, director of the Google Chrome Privacy Sandbox Initiative, spoke at an AdMonsters event in New York City last week and said that the company will “completely phase out third-party cookies entirely in the second half of 2024.”

Google seems to be serious. We recently announced the general availability of our privacy sandbox APIs, including the recently rebranded FLEDGE (now called the Protected Audience API), starting in July.

This means that publishers take about a year to get used to the environment.

Don’t wait for Google to deprecate

Publisher ad network Raptive (formerly CafeMedia) has been working with Google to test its privacy sandbox since Google first announced its cookie deprecation plan in 2020.

Raptives chief strategy officer Paul Bannister, who joined Trotz on stage at the event, said publishers have been given the opportunity to raise red flags with regulators such as the UK Competition and Markets Authority.

Digital advertising is being reshaped, and mechanisms may be built into the system that favor some companies and disadvantage others. Now is the time to really dig in and say, “This is unfair.” That’s not going to work, says Bannister.

Publishers that start testing privacy sandbox APIs now will be well-positioned even after third-party cookies are gone, Trotz said.

Just by dropping it on Topics on July 1, 2024, I assure you that your earnings won’t be what you want without cookies, he said.

2 test modes

There will be two major testing periods for the Privacy Sandbox before cookie deprecation begins in 2024.

The first measures will begin in the fourth quarter of this year, giving all ad tech companies the opportunity to ignore third-party cookies on 10% of Chrome traffic. During this period, impressions are labeled as cookieless or not to facilitate A/B testing.

Then, in Q1 2024, Google will phase out third-party cookies for 1% of Chrome traffic globally, followed by a complete cookie phase out in the second half of this year.

According to Trotz, this is just the beginning of the deprecation, and that’s when the really serious testing begins.

end-to-end testing

Bannister said that making targeting and attribution work without third-party cookies requires changing each step of the programmatic auction process to accommodate entirely new ways of buying ads.

End-to-end testing from publishers to SSPs to DSPs and vice versa requires all players in the supply chain to be ready to trade using the privacy sandbox API.

Prebid has been particularly active in reorienting the system to comply with the privacy sandbox. As with Raptive, for publishers to start testing Prebid’s sandbox starting today, all they need to do is update Prebid to the latest version and update their Exchange endpoints.

Some early tests by ad tech vendors have yielded disappointing results, but Raptive isn’t disappointed.

Bannister said the thing that made us the happiest was winning the auction. The number is very small, but it’s starting to become a reality.

The revenue from these auctions will be incremental, so publishers can earn a little extra income while collecting test data, he added.

And the work continues. Raptive is setting up other paths for testing as other SSPs and some DSPs are reconfiguring the system.

It’s not all about the privacy sandbox

But Bannister said some of the supply-side and demand-side platforms are lagging behind.

But even if they weren’t, sandboxes aren’t a panacea for everything plaguing the ad industry.

For example, it’s important to note that the privacy sandbox doesn’t help advertisers target iOS users who use the Chrome browser.

All browsers running on iOS devices should use Apple WebKit, the underlying technology of the Safari browser, Trotz said in response to a question from Reef Group alum and sell-side consultant Scott Messer. Stated.

This blind spot shows that even though Google controls a huge portion of the digital advertising ecosystem, its cookie alternatives cannot address all areas of signal loss. Bannister said publishers should take a patchwork quilt approach to cookie alternatives.

Sandboxing is probably the biggest single solution, he added, because Google is the single biggest buyer and therefore a lot of money is flowing there.

But that doesn’t mean publishers can’t experiment with alternative IDs like The Trade Desks UID2, contextual targeting, and merchant-defined audiences.

“Choose your battles,” Bannister said. You can’t do it 100 times, but try to find out who’s going to be the winner and beat them.

