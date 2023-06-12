Malaysia Convinces Microsoft, Google to Boost Data Hub Ambitions





KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia wants to establish itself as a neutral supply chain hub amid heightened US-China tensions and attract Microsoft and Alphabet Google to become a data hub, according to Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Zahul Abdul Aziz. It is said that he is thinking.

Datuk Seri Zahrul said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin on Friday that we are slowly establishing ourselves as a data center hub, attracting as many companies as we can.

Malaysian investment successes this year include attracting companies such as Tesla and Amazon Web Services.

Tesla plans to import electric vehicles and build a network of superchargers in the Southeast Asian country, and AWS plans to invest MYR25.5 billion (S$7.4 billion) in cloud computing infrastructure by 2037.

As tensions between the United States and China escalate, global companies are increasingly seeking locations outside of China.

Malaysia is competing with other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam and Thailand over investments aimed at building new supply chains.

Zahrul said many realignments of supply chains are taking place given the region’s resilience and security.

Malaysia attracted RM71.4 billion in approved investments in the first quarter of 2023, up 67% year-on-year, according to the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

Foreign direct investment accounted for more than 52% of the flows. Earlier this month, the country secured RM23 billion in potential investments during a trade mission to Japan led by Mr. Zahrul.

Zahrul said Tesla chose Malaysia because it has a proven ecosystem built over the past 50 years.

Malaysia is also looking to capitalize on its attractiveness as a semiconductor hub amid geopolitical uncertainty in the region, with the minister noting the need to be opportunistic at times.

We stand to be neutral and part of a critical supply chain, he said. Malaysia is the net beneficiary.

Malaysia serves about 13% of the world’s demand for chip testing and packaging, while Zahrul estimates a quarter of the demand for chip testing and assembly in the United States.

Companies in the sector have already provided Tesla with more than RM200 million in services, Zahrul said.

Malaysia’s economy is heavily dependent on trade and is particularly vulnerable to shocks from trade disruptions involving China, its biggest partner since 2009.

