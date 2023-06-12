UK Silicon Valley exploration needs to look beyond London





Arguably the UK’s largest and most successful technology and innovation ecosystem celebration, London Tech Week brings together operators, investors, policy makers and other key stakeholders to celebrate achievements and chart the way forward. There is no doubt that it is a good opportunity. But it is also a missed opportunity to engage on behalf of the country as a whole.

This is not about dragging London down or simply redistributing the capital’s innovation output. It recognizes the achievements and potential of many high quality innovation hubs across the borders of the M25 and seeks to develop a more cohesive and genuine national ecosystem suitable for achieving the government’s mission to make the UK a nation. Part of that is getting them into the tent. A world-class science and technology powerhouse.

Ironically, the original technology and innovation ecosystem as we understand it today, Silicon Valley, and the model that the government has repeatedly said it wants to emulate here in the UK, is that the ecosystem is not just one city. , has long understood that it must be a city with technology. A community that encompasses the entire Bay Area.

Some of today’s biggest tech companies originated and are still based in places like Palo Alto, Cupertino, and Mountain View, rather than San Francisco itself. In the UK, on ​​the other hand, too often it feels like London or, at best, the Golden Gai. The London-Oxford-Cambridge triangle is a monolith, separate from the rest of his community of innovations across the UK.

When I visited the Bay Area with the current members of Future World last month, I realized that a place like Southampton, home to some of the world’s leading universities in science, technology and engineering, is the Bay Area from San Francisco. more distant or difficult to access from London than the outposts of

connect the dots

So if we can build a coherent ecosystem that encompasses the entire region, why aren’t we still connecting the dots and expanding the core of the innovation community here? As a small island that occupies only a time zone and has yet to fully take advantage of relatively short travel times between major cities, it is time to work together to build a truly national ecosystem. should be much easier.

With strong existing links through collaborative research, the University will bring together the UK’s truly national technology and innovation ecosystem, giving equal priority and opportunity to high-quality innovation hotspots across the UK. It has the potential to be the perfect vector for

This is also happening in the United States, where universities such as Stanford, Berkeley, and MIT consistently lead the world in the number of startups founded by past and current students, researchers, and staff that have raised over $1 million. I’m here. The UK, on ​​the other hand, is embroiled in a debate over the spin-out process, which is at best unhelpfully simple and at worst positively detrimental to progress.

This London Tech Week requires government commitment to properly support innovation centers across the UK. For the UK to have the revolutionary impact on the world stage that it can definitely do, it must first be founded by the brightest minds in its universities, transforming world-changing ideas into globally scalable businesses. We must focus on helping.

Support needs to be provided early on to support the many, not just the few who survive despite the restrictions later on. This is especially true in rural areas, where quality but lack of support.

All this must underpin, just as the 1851 World’s Fair represented and promoted the unprecedented scale of ambition and influence that established the strength of British innovation on the world stage. It is a change of mindset that prioritizes the radical. , High risk, fast action over more of the same rhetoric.

Ben Clark is the director of Future Worlds.

