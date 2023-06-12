Google Bard predicts Tether and Tradecurve will dominate cryptocurrencies





Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming the cornerstone of modern technological advances, especially in natural language processing. There has been a major shift in how investors analyze the future value of cryptocurrencies. Google Bard is a notable example of an AI chatbot that provides robust results for analysis.

Bard represents a leap forward in AI language models, combining advanced computational techniques with conversational proficiency. Today, I’m going to ask you to predict the future of the tether and the trade curve.

Google Bards Predictions on Tether

When we asked Bird about the future of Tether, the AI ​​chatbot noted that USDT is a USD-pegged stablecoin and the most popular stablecoin in the world. USDT price forecasts for 2023 are also very different, with some analysts believing it could reach $1.25, while others believe it could fall to $0.85.

Key factors Google Bard looked at when estimating the future of USDT included the overall performance of the cryptocurrency market, the adoption of USDT by companies and institutions, and the transparency of Tether’s reserves.

In the event of a loss of trust in USDT, a sharp drop in the value of Bitcoin (BTC), or a major market crash, USDT could fall. Other price predictions for Tether included $1.01, $1.085 and $1, which are fairly stable assumptions.

Google Bard’s Perspectives for Tradecure

We also asked Google Bard to tell us about the future of the new hybrid exchange Tradecurve and its utility token, TCRV. The chatbot noted that analysts believe the trade curve will see significant growth this year, indicating that the cryptocurrency market is growing rapidly. Additionally, the demand for decentralized solutions and alternatives is growing.

In Stage 3 of the Tradecurve presale, TCRV trades at $0.015.

Google Bard estimates that TCRV could rise to $1.5 if bullish. The overall performance of the cryptocurrency market, the adoption of Tradecurve by businesses and investors, and the transparency of Tradecurve’s Proof of Reserve (PoR) will play a major role in its growth.

Strong factors surrounding Tradecurve pointed out in Google Bard’s analysis include high leverage starting at 500:1, negative balance protection, VIP account services, and algorithmic trading using AI.

Tradecurve does not require the submission of personal information as part of the Know Your Customer (KYC) process, as users can deposit cryptocurrencies to use as collateral when trading. Besides cryptocurrencies, users can also trade derivatives such as US and European Stock CFDs, Forex, Indices, Commodities, Options, ETFs and Bonds.

Learn more about TCRV and Tradecurve cryptocurrencies below.

