



There are just over three weeks left until GSMA MWC Shanghai 2023 kicks off on 28 June at the Shanghai New International Exhibition Center (SNIEC). We can’t wait to welcome over 260 exhibitors and sponsors back to the conference hall for three days of discussion, debate and networking.

Beyond this, the 2023 edition will be a special milestone for the GSMA and we are delighted to celebrate the 10th anniversary of MWC Shanghai this year. Originally known as Mobile Asia Expo, his MWC was brought to Shanghai at a time when China’s mobile industry was already in full swing. To date, China has continued this upward trajectory, and by 2025 he is projected to become the first market with 5G connections reaching her billion.

As the world leader in mobile connectivity and the technology hub of the world’s largest mobile market, Shanghai is the natural host city for MWC in Asia. Since its founding a decade ago, MWC Shanghai has experienced the transition from his 4G network to his 5G network and China’s growth as a mobile his infrastructure and device manufacturing giant. And Shanghai, with a population of about 25 million, is one of the world’s largest cities. With the addition of 10,000 of his 5G base stations across the city, his 5G data in Shanghai is projected to exceed 60% of his total network traffic in Shanghai this year. This will bring the total number of 5G base stations in Shanghai to 77,000 by the end of 2023.

Huge investments over the last decade have made the city a leading center of technological innovation in the world. In September 2022, the Shanghai Science and Technology Commission announced that the city’s annual investment in scientific research had nearly tripled over the past decade. It is also China’s most cosmopolitan city and serves as the gateway to the world’s largest mobile market.

What to expect at MWC Shanghai this year

MWC Shanghai is Asia’s premier event for next-generation technology, where visitors will be able to explore the latest innovations presented by exhibitors, whether it’s new mobile phones, laptops, gaming devices, or the latest 5G, AI, and AR solutions and applications. Get a first look at connectivity solutions. VR, IoT, etc.

Attendees will be able to explore five halls within SNIEC, which will house both familiar and popular zones from past MWC Shanghai, as well as all-new zones for 2023. This includes the aptly named Super Hole, located in Hall N3. China Mobile, China Telecom, ZTE, H3C, CICT. Lenovo will be exhibiting at Future Ecosystem Hall (N4) for the first time, joining other exhibitors such as XR+ technology providers Sky Limit Entertainment, Sirius Robotics Co. Ltd, CITIC and Ruijie Networks. Debuting in Hall N5, the Digital Shanghai Zone will celebrate the innovation and achievements of China’s industry and highlight Shanghai’s international technology vision. At 5G IN at N3, visitors can discover innovative companies disrupting the mobile ecosystem, redefining society and bringing out the best in technology.

Common to all spaces is the theme of the MWC event: velocity and how tomorrow’s technology is unlocked today.

Over three days, attendees will convene for a dynamic agenda of keynote sessions and conference tracks centered around sub-themes of 5G transformation, exploring topics such as 5G spectrum, monetization and the road to 6G. Digital everything including smart cities, digital nations and eternal technology. Reality+ delves into the metaverse, the future of social and gaming, and the next frontier of AI.

We are honored to welcome prominent mobile leaders from the Chinese ecosystem to the stage for three keynote sessions. Recently announced speakers include:

Yang Jie, Chairman of China Mobile Ke Ruiwen, Chairman and CEO of China Telecom Liu Lihong, Chairman and CEO of China Unicom Qizhu Song, Chairman and CEO of China Broadcasting Network Meng Wanzhou, Vice President of Huawei Chairman, Rotating Chairman and CFO Jim Cathy, Huawei CCO Qualcomm Xu Ziyang, ZTE Executive Director and President Honored for Excellence at Asia Mobile Awards

In keeping with MWC tradition, the Asia Mobile Awards (AMO) can also celebrate outstanding contributions and innovations in the region.

Since 2006, AMO has honored individuals, organizations and partnerships that strive to improve the world through connectivity, including groundbreaking technology launches and resilient leadership.

The shortlist selected by the GSMA’s panel of experts will be announced in June. Follow his website on our site for updates on the finalist list and winners. Categories include:

2023 Asia Mobile Industry Award for Outstanding Contribution Award Asia’s Best Smartphone 2023 Asia’s Disruptive Device Innovation 2023 5G Industry Challenge Award Explore the Future of Connectivity

As APAC’s leading and influential connectivity event, MWC Shanghai is an unmissable platform for the latest thinking on the future of connectivity. Register for your MWC Shanghai Pass here or use code: FVPFETZFQW.

