EU offers $8.1 billion in aid for chip and telecoms manufacturing





Credit: European Union, 2018

Just weeks after European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton stressed Europe’s own chip manufacturing, the EU announced up to 8.1 billion in public funding to build microelectronics and communications technology.

The funding is being planned by 14 EU member states and is called the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) under EU State Aid Regulations, allowing member states to pool their resources and cooperate across borders. become.

These Member States provide up to $8.1 billion in public funds. This is expected to unlock another 13.7 billion private investments. EU Vice President Margrethe Vestager said in a statement that the total investment in the project will exceed $21 billion.

The IPCEI is the largest in the EU’s history, with 56 companies across the EU, including start-ups, large companies and SMEs, working on a total of 68 projects, Vestager added.

Companies participating in IPCEI include Bosch, STMicroelectronics, GlobalFoundries, Orange and Continental Automotive.

As part of the IPCEI, the European Chip Law is expected to further support research, development and innovation, Vestager said, adding that the law will help close the research-to-production gap by developing design capabilities and pilot lines. Added that it helps to fill.

According to the union, 8,700 highly skilled jobs will be created as a direct result of the IPCEI. The first direct products from the project are expected to hit the market by 2025, he added.

But Vestager warned that the IPCEI will ensure taxpayer money is spent wisely and that subsidies and aid are limited to the amounts needed to actually move the project forward.

In addition, major beneficiaries will return some of the aid received if the project turns out to be more profitable than expected. We call this the clawback mechanism, said Vestager.

Furthermore, innovations born from IPCEI are shared by Member States.

The EU’s decision to support chip manufacturing and communications technologies such as 5G and 6G comes at a time when the United States and China are embroiled in a battle for supremacy in chip manufacturing.

Both countries have tried several strategies, including partnering with other countries and banning the use of chips made by companies headquartered in the other country.

Britain, which is no longer part of the European Union, faced criticism over its funding after announcing a billion-chip strategy last month.

Tags semiconductor communication technology

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sg.channelasia.tech/article/707581/eu-offer-8-1-billion-aid-make-chips-communication-tech/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos