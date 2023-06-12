Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft Want More H-1B Visa Holders, Ask U.S. Government To Expand Acceptance





Silicon Valley tech giants such as Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and Salesforce are lobbying President Joe Biden’s administration to increase the number of temporary foreign workers allowed in the United States through the H-1B visa program.

The current cap of 85,000 H-1B visas per year is deemed inadequate to meet the demands of these tech companies, according to a letter sent by Compet America, a trade group representing Silicon Valley interests. claims. The letter, quoted by independent reporter Lee Fang, shows how Silicon Valley is pushing the Department of Homeland Security to speed up and streamline the visa application process.

But these companies have recently laid off tens of thousands of American workers, leading to concerns that domestic workers will be replaced by H-1B visa holders. Some reports even suggest that companies are beginning to replace already laid-off employees with H-1B visa holders.

The H-1B program has been criticized as potentially depressing wages in the tech industry, as companies may pay foreign workers below the local median wage.

ALSO READ: Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon Hire Low-Wage H-1B IT Workers Just Months After Layoffs

In addition, the report submitted by Li Fang found that the Economic Policy Institute found that foreign workers and low wages when companies hire H-1B workers instead of domestic qualified candidates are among the worst. It claims to document widespread abuse of the program.

The H-1B program ties the legal status of foreign workers to employment, making it difficult for foreign workers to negotiate better working conditions and higher salaries. These issues have fueled calls for reforms to prevent companies from abusing the program and deporting American workers.

Microsoft laid off more than 10,000 employees. Google laid off about 12,000 employees earlier this year. Meta and Amazon implemented his two major layoffs. Facebook’s parent company laid off 21,000 employees as part of its “Year of Efficiency” claim. Amazon laid off 27,000 employees. Salesforce also announced his 10% cut in employees. This would put 8,000 of his people out of work.

Also read: ‘Why 600 days?’: US lawmakers urge Biden administration to prioritize India visa wait times

