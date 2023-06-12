Lawyers claim AI will give Google the power to ‘dictate’ what news people watch, what to buy and how to vote





Lawyers behind massive class action lawsuit against Google claim advances in artificial intelligence have given digital monopolies near-limitless power to control lives, influence thought and shape society .

“Google is watching and controlling everything when the public is on the Internet,” John C. Herman, of the law firm of Herman Jones in Atlanta, told Fox News Digital.

“From search results to ads to the web pages themselves, Google controls everything,” he said.

“By adding an AI component, we now have a single company that decides what news people watch, what products they buy, and even how they vote,” he said.

Harman is representing Oklahoma businessman and SweepStakesToday.com publisher Craig McDaniel, who filed a class action lawsuit against Google in 2020.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said in an interview aired on April 16, 2023 that he and other tech giants don’t fully understand how AI works (Mateusz Wlodarczyk/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Plaintiffs allege that Google’s dominance of the digital advertising market has given it the power to destroy its competitors and nearly every other company, and that this monopoly has seriously harmed its publishing business.

Google moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

The Justice Department filed a substantially similar complaint against Google in January.

Since then, attorneys general from 17 states have participated, ranging from dark red states (Nebraska, West Virginia) to dark blue states (California, New York).

It’s a rare but powerful show of bipartisan unity to wallow in power at Google.

“Google is the largest monopoly in US history,” the McDaniel lawsuit alleges.

The complaint also states that “Google’s staggering monopoly power has been accumulated and maintained over many years by engaging in strategic acquisitions and illegal anticompetitive conduct.”

Oklahoma businessman Craig McDaniel of Sweetstakes Today LLC was the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed against Google in 2020. The lawsuit has since, as of April 2023, been joined by the Department of Justice and his 17 state attorneys general. (public domain)

“Google destroyed legitimate competition in the ad tech industry,” the Justice Department complaint said.

“If there’s a reason to have antitrust laws in the 21st century, it’s Google,” Ronald Coleman, a partner at the Dillon Law Group in Newark, New Jersey, told Fox News Digital. rice field.

Coleman added, “Looking at those complaints, it’s a pretty big job. They really did their homework. The breadth and depth of Google’s power and the impact it has on us all around us is staggering.” there is no doubt about it,” he said.

Herrmann’s client, McDaniel, has filed a lawsuit claiming Google’s alleged monopoly in digital advertising threatens to put Herrmann’s small publisher out of business.

As of 2020, Google controlled 90% of the publisher’s ad serving market and 92% of the internet search market, according to the lawsuit. Since then, its near-total dominance has likely expanded, experts say.

In this illustrated photo, the Google logo is reflected in the eyes of a young girl in London, England. Google’s alleged monopoly on digital content, combined with the power of artificial intelligence, will determine what people see of the tech giant and even how they vote, says the lawyer behind the massive lawsuit against Google. He said he was empowered. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

McDaniel now believes that February’s release of the Google AI chatbot Bard will give the global digital Leviathan the additional power to paint its sponsors and business partners favorably and its competitors unfavorably, in addition to its ad monopoly. claimed to have been given.

McDaniel told Fox News Digital that he believed Byrd was a “flawed product” because of his many incorrect responses, and that Google should remove Byrd from the market.

McDaniel claims that the February release of the Google AI chatbot Bard has given the world’s digital Leviathan more power.

He also believes the algorithm will favor certain institutions and companies, adding, “This stinks so badly to me.”

When asked about profitable Google partners such as Amazon and Pepsi, Bard gives a detailed and favorable description.

Sweetstakestoday.com founder Craig McDaniel filed a class action lawsuit in 2020, alleging that Google’s digital content monopoly violates the Sherman Antitrust Act. The Department of Justice joined the allegations, as did 17 state attorneys general (Courtesy Craig McDaniel).

But when asked about the McDaniel family business, Byrd replied, “I’m not programmed to help with that.”

Sweetstakestoday.com has been in operation since 2004. Over the years, he has consistently topped his Google search rankings for “sweepstakes.” The plaintiffs allege that McDaniel hasn’t been high on search listings since he filed the lawsuit.

Google can erase the digital footprint of anyone it wants, including rivals and nuisance companies, he argued.

McDaniel’s site, Sweetstakestoday.com, has a history of partnerships with Google and has been labeled as a “gambling” site by tech giants in the past.

McDaniel denied the label, saying his site is free for consumers and that sweepstakes posted on the site are promotional events by independent parties.

Not everyone agrees that a product like Bard gives Google new power.

“I am skeptical of this claim,” Stephen Wu, president of the American Bar Association National Institute of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and a shareholder of the Silicon Valley Law Group, told Fox News Digital.

Steven Wu, president of the American Bar Association National Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and a shareholder in the Silicon Valley Law Group, said Google has been using artificial intelligence for years, and that products like Bard are making artificial intelligence a reality. said it would not give new power to (Credit: Stephen Wu)

“They already have a lot of features, but I don’t know what AI will add. Google already uses AI to recommend what people see,” he said.

“Google Bard is just a generative AI system for creating content and creating text. But Google is already powered by AI,” he said.

The complaint alleges that Google has already demonstrated its willingness and ability to beat competitors to fund digital advertising.

“Over the past 15 years, Google has engaged in anti-competitive and exclusionary practices to neutralize or eliminate ad tech competitors through acquisitions, thereby eroding its dominance across the digital advertising market,” the Justice Department said in a January statement. to force more publishers and advertisers to use their products and discourage the use of competing products.”

Google said it is “working with an ecosystem” including news publishers to get input and improve its products.

Google’s digital monopoly is now armed with artificial intelligence products, but even the company’s CEO Sundar Pichai said in April that he and other experts didn’t understand. Fox News Digital previously reported.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) alleges that “over the past 15 years, Google has engaged in anti-competitive and exclusive conduct.” (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

“There’s an aspect of this problem that all of us out there call the black box,” Pichai said in an interview with 60 Minutes.

“It is not fully told why we said that and why we were wrong. It’s cutting edge technology.”

Bard complements other search features and is helping Google better understand the uses of generative AI, a Google spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

A Google spokesperson added that the company is “working with its ecosystem,” including news publishers, to get input and improve its products.

Fox News Digital reached out to Google for additional comment.

Kelly J. Byrne is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

