Some tech sectors are worth as much as $1 trillion.But taboos prevent it





Despite being expected to be worth $1 trillion by 2027, investors ignore a huge subsection of technology that it considers “taboo”.

The femtech sector includes all innovations designed to solve health problems that women suffer singly, otherwise or disproportionately. We cover everything from pregnancy health and menopause to Alzheimer’s and HIV.

Women make up over 50% of the world’s population, which means the target market for products focused on women’s health is huge. However, only 3.3% of U.S. digital health investment went to women’s health between 2011 and 2020, according to digital consultancy RockHealth.

And fostering innovation in the women’s health sector doesn’t just benefit women.

A $300 million investment in improving women’s health would add nearly $13 billion to the global economy, according to research by Women’s Health Access Matters, a nonprofit focused on funding women’s health research. It has been suggested that it may occur.

DeAgostini Picture Library | DeAgostini | Getty Images

“The opportunity and potential for value creation from investing in this space is enormous,” Karen Taylor, research director of Deloitte’s Center for Health Solutions, told CNBC.

“So with a little more homework among these investors, I think they will understand why this sector is ripe for growth and investment.

“They really didn’t understand.”

Tania Boehler founded Elvie, a technology company focused on women’s health, in 2013 after noticing a shortage of products designed for new mothers. Elvie’s main products are pelvic floor trainers and portable breast pumps.

However, not everyone took her new business seriously.

“To be honest, the tech industry thought it was a joke,” Boehler told CNBC.

“They really didn’t understand [and] In a significant number of women’s health problems, the problem is lack of demand due to lack of education. From an investment perspective, it’s not clear what the theory is,” Boehler said.

Personal understanding of a product is often key for investors, but statistics show that most investment decisions are made by men. According to a 2022 report by European Women in VC, a group of senior female venture capitalists, only 15% of VC general partners were women.

Despite the obstacles, Elvie has grown a lot. The company is currently one of the largest companies in the femtech space with $100 million in revenue. There are also examples of women running marathons and pumping milk with an Elvie pump while undergoing surgery. said to highlight the

“We had a very strong message of empowerment, but at the same time we tackled taboos head-on and didn’t walk away from them. And that’s where the conversation starts,” Boller said. .

The problem of not understanding the importance of women’s health and women-specific health solutions has deeper roots.

“It’s a subject that’s been taboo for a long time, so it’s really hard to get over,” said Valerie Evans, a consumer investor at venture capital fund The Kraftry.

“Because it’s not [investors] I don’t want to know because I’m intentionally ignorant, but I think this is a society-wide problem that permeates the investment world. ”

And while the number of female investors is limited, the gender balance within a corporate team can also affect how difficult it is to get support.

‘It’s not working when feminists are angry’

More than 70% of femtech companies have at least one female founder, compared to 20% on average, according to McKinsey & Company.

But that means they’re at a disadvantage.

Less than 3% of venture capitalist money went to women-led startups in 2020, and women entrepreneurs are 63% less likely than men to get funding from VCs, according to data from the business school INSEAD.

Deloitte’s Taylor said female founders typically ask less from investors than male founders, which may be hurting prospects in the space.

“There is a lot of research showing that women are much more honest and tend to downplay what they believe to be their innovation potential,” she says. “Men are notorious for making big sales, and investors are used to it.”

The economy would grow if women gave birth to taxpayers and didn’t die in the process

Brittany Barrett

Founder and CEO of FemHealth Insights

For Brittany Barreto, founder of FemTech analytics platform FemHealth Insights, these numbers underscore the importance of startups providing investors with accurate data, if not resorting to personal experience. But (because VCs are men), they can provide solid information.

“It was very important for us to stick to all this data pieces, because it still doesn’t work if we’re just angry feminists. So I said, be a scientist.” Let’s be businessmen,” Barrett said.

And the femtech sector is growing at an astonishing rate. More than 60% of femtech startups will be established in the five years to 2022, according to FemHealth Insights research, and the number of companies in the sector has grown by 1,000% over the past decade.

Such growth rates despite myriad obstacles are encouraging for an industry struggling to gain traction.

“I am incredibly optimistic about the future of women’s health,” Barrett said, highlighting the potential great benefits for the world.

“If we could empower women to feel better, live longer, and be more mobile, what would be the economic potential of each country?” she said. “Women have money. If you make women healthy, the economy will grow.”

