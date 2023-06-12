Israeli schoolgirl wins award for innovative ventilator technology





Four female students from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Beersheva won first prize for their Clarity project, which includes a decision-support model for medical teams that predicts the likelihood of a patient being weaned from a ventilator.

The 360 ​​Entrepreneurship Center, National Digital Array, and Google have announced the conclusion of the ninth round of the Students Leading Public Sector Innovation competition.

Student Leading Innovation in the Public Sector is a prestigious program aimed at integrating and creating technological ventures to improve services in Israel’s public sector, and to develop ideas through information technology and innovative thinking. is an innovative incubator. The final event ended with the announcement of the winners and the presence of high-ranking officials from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Home Affairs for digital and innovation systems.

Clarity models help physicians predict which patients have a real chance of success in the rehabilitation process and help determine how hospital resources are distributed among patients. The winners are Ol Halevi, Yael Shoham, Hadas Vardi and Karin Friedkin.

“Thanks to good teamwork and a great openness to learning, we succeeded in arriving at appropriate and appropriate solutions to the challenges at hand. We truly believe that the model will be available to help more ventilator patients get off the ventilator and return to independent living.”

Manshema ventilator (Credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON’S UNIT)

Women entrepreneurs have won annual tuition equivalent scholarships from Google and also provide guidance on behalf of Google for Startups.

Dr. Alona Matvejchuk of the Shoham Medical Center, a rehabilitation hospital in Pardes Hanna-Karkour, who initiated the challenge, accompanied the winning team and devised the algorithms underlying the predictive model. “As a physician who has faced the challenges of making such decisions every day, and now as a member of the hospital’s administrative staff, I know this solution is very important and will help physicians get their patients back to normal life. I know.”

The other two projects that made it to the finals are the Passer model in response to the Department of the Interior’s Department of Population and Immigration’s challenge to develop tools to detect the presence of illegal immigrants. This model is an automatic prediction model based on historical data and machine learning that knows how to predict whether a visitor wants to enter the country only as a tourist or if the visitor intends to stay illegally.

Another project that made it to the finals was the TripTip digital app, which responded to the Ministry of Tourism’s challenge to bring together all the content related to the tourism experience in Israel. The app was adapted for the youth of the Israeli tourism market, following principles from the fields of user experience and human-computer interaction.

The Public Sector Innovation Leading Students program is the result of a fruitful collaboration between the National Digital Organization, Google, BGU’s 360 Entrepreneurship Center and various government ministries. As part of this program, which will last for approximately one year, students from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev will be under the academic leadership of Professor Arnon Sturm of the University’s Faculty of Software and Information Systems, under the supervision of Sheila Kahanim and Shir Levy. participated in Engineering – Develop technology projects and applications according to the needs and challenges of various government departments.

Solving difficult technical challenges

360 Entrepreneurship Center Director Dana Gavish congratulated the winners. “Four talented schoolgirls will find ways to harness themselves to solve difficult technical challenges, impact the lives of thousands of ventilator patients each year, and help doctors make important decisions. I found it.” It couldn’t be more exciting. This year marks her ninth year of her incredible partnership with Google companies and her array of digital offerings that bring real solutions to real challenges in the digital realm and serving the public. ”

Google’s director of government relations and public policy, Omri Ben Hollin, concluded: “Once again proof of cooperation between government, industry and academia” It’s always a pleasure to see what creative, high-quality solutions our students develop. We are proud of our long-standing partnerships, where each party leverages its relative strengths to create a greater whole than the sum of its parts, meeting the challenges faced by each agency. ”

