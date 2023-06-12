Prime Minister Urges Tech Leaders to Grasp Opportunities and Challenges for Each Generation of AI





UK will be the best place in the world to start, grow and invest in technology businesses, Prime Minister pledges today to be a key engine of economic growth Addressing technology leaders at the opening of London Tech Week Ahead of UK-hosted global summit this autumn to present challenges and opportunities for AI, a week of cross-governmental action to showcase and support the UK’s thriving tech sector begins

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will tell tech leaders today that Britain needs to act quickly if it wants to maintain its status as one of the world’s tech hubs [Monday 12 June].

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 10th edition of London Tech Week, the Prime Minister said that as the technology tectonic progresses, the UK will leverage innovation to become the best place for technology companies to invest and grow, and thus the economy. He plans to argue that the economy must grow. create jobs;

With one of the world’s most digitally literate societies, with world-class universities, more tech unicorns than France and Germany combined, the Prime Minister says the UK is starting from a strong position. and outline how the government will cooperate. Businesses can take advantage of the opportunities presented by innovative technologies such as AI.

From building one of the most investment-friendly tax regimes, to putting almost a fifth of our total capital budget into the highest level of research and development this country has ever seen, and record building quantum capabilities. From investing significant sums of money, the Prime Minister creates the right conditions for innovators to succeed.

The prime minister is expected to tell tech industry leaders:

Not only must we maintain our position as one of the world’s tech hubs, we must act quickly.

But going further, we want to make this country the best place in the world to start, grow and invest in technology businesses.

That’s my goal. And I feel a sense of crisis and responsibility that I must grasp it without fail.

Already home to Europe’s largest tech economy, he would emphasize that the tech sector is central to his economic growth priorities.

With government ministers responsible for developing and attracting talent, promoting world-class research and unlocking investment, he will launch London Tech Week with a shared mission to help the UK’s tech ecosystem thrive. It’s planned.

As part of this effort, the government’s decision to introduce high-potential individual visas, global talent visas, and scale-up worker visas is shown. These routes are designed to attract the best global talent and encourage academics and professionals to share their knowledge, skills and ideas. Contribute positively to the UK economy.

Following the announcement that the UK would host its first major global summit on AI safety later this year, the Prime Minister also announced the UK as a democratic AI powerhouse, where top AI labs including DeepMind are already based. We will emphasize leadership.

This has been recognized globally by like-minded countries and partners who have agreed to work together to reduce risk through coordinated international action. The UK Task Force of Experts on AI Infrastructure Models, backed by 100 million government funding, will lead the safety of cutting-edge AI in the UK.

In his speech, the prime minister will outline the opportunities AI presents and the need to ensure that its development is safe and responsible. This includes academia, big technology companies, and governments coming together to deliver benefits that improve people’s lives.

The prime minister will say

We have already seen AI help paralyzed people to walk. And discover powerful bacteria-killing antibiotics, and that’s just the beginning.

The possibilities are staggering. But we have to do it safely and we will.

I want the UK to be not just an intellectual home, but a geographic home for global AI safety regulation.

The Prime Minister will continue to welcome major tech companies and entrepreneurs to Downing Street during London Tech Week, while government ministers will share how they are supporting the UK tech industry at events such as panel sessions and speeches. It will be promoted and discussed with stakeholders.

Darktrace CEO Poppy Gustafsson said:

The 10th edition of London Tech Week will be the most exciting yet. With AI front and center on the agenda, the UK tech industry should be very happy. There you have unparalleled AI talent, incredible academic institutions like the Turing Institute, and companies like Darktrace with a track record of developing and delivering world-leading AI. The UK is well positioned to be at the forefront of the AI ​​revolution. At the Cambridge team working at the forefront of these innovations, we see it every day. I am thrilled to see this country commit to this agenda and actively seek to capitalize on the tremendous opportunities this creates.

Divesh Makan, Founding Partner, ICONIQ Capital:

At ICONIQ, we believe that technology is not vertical, but horizontal across all aspects of business and daily life. We have seen spectacular advances in artificial intelligence, cloud storage and analytics, healthcare, and the software that underlies it all driving massive transformation across sectors and society. And now, as we celebrate his 10th anniversary of London Tech Week and consider the opportunities and challenges ahead, one thing is clear. The future is arriving sooner than anyone expected. Under Prime Minister Sunaks’ leadership, the UK tech community will continue to play a key role in building a better tomorrow for all.

Quantexa CEO Vishal Maria said:

The UK is home to some of the world’s best tech talent and has founded some of the world’s most innovative technology companies. Quantexa, an AI-driven decision intelligence company based in London, is a great example of the power of innovation in the UK. The company has reached a valuation of 1.5 billion in just his seven years, and worldwide he has over 650 employees and is one of the world’s largest providers of risk management, customer insights and data integration platforms. It supports tens of thousands of users in your organization.

As a UK entrepreneur, I am committed to helping the UK tech market flourish through a pro-innovation approach to government commitments to investment in emerging areas such as quantum computing and artificial intelligence, as well as much-needed regulation. I am encouraged by the government’s determination to ensure it continues.

London’s growing technology ecosystem and government share a vision of building a tradition of innovation in a highly competitive global economy. To achieve its ambition to become a science and technology powerhouse, the UK needs to make bold strategic investments to actively nurture this growth sector and stimulate innovation.

Zoopla CEO Charlie Bryant said:

As one of the first UK tech unicorns, Zoopla is delighted to be part of London and the UK’s impressive growth as the technology capital of Europe. The foundations that have built this leading role include the UK’s position as a global hub for tech talent, capital depth and London’s global city status creating an attractive environment for inward investment. I believe the UK will continue to lead the way when it comes to innovation in Europe.

Google DeepMind CEO and co-founder Demis Hassabis said:

AI will play a key role in shaping the future of our economy and society. I look forward to speaking with the Prime Minister about this at London Tech Week.

Janet Coyle CBE, Grow London Managing Director, London & Partners said:

Over the past decade, the UK has established itself as a leading destination to launch and scale technology businesses. His 10th anniversary of London Tech Week is a great time to showcase our successes and discuss how we can continue to be the top technology hub on the world stage. This year’s event promises to be bigger than ever and we can’t wait to see how many international delegations come to London to explore investment and expansion opportunities in the capital.

Founders Forum Group CEO, Carolyn Dawson Order of the British Empire:

The UK tech ecosystem comes together to celebrate the 10th edition of London Tech Week, the largest ever. Delegates from all over the world join his 17,000 attendees at this iconic event. The UK has a number of competitive advantages at its disposal as it can excel in future industries, from deep tech to fintech, sustainability and life sciences. We are more excited than ever that London Tech Week will serve as a platform to strengthen the UK’s position on the world stage, connecting an ecosystem of innovators, entrepreneurs and investors to move forward through technology. We are proud to drive change.

Erin Platts, CEO of Silicon Valley Bank, UK.

Attracting UK innovators and investors to bring their bold ideas to life is more important than ever to our long-term economic prosperity. The Prime Minister’s support for UK innovation reflects the government’s commitment to making the UK a global innovation leader. We are thrilled by the optimism and ambition our technology ecosystem shows every day and welcome the pledge to make the UK an innovation powerhouse by 2030. This is a clear vote of confidence for the UK technology and life sciences industry and we are confident we can achieve it. Through continued cooperation between industry and government.

Wise co-founder and Plural co-founder Daavet Hinrikus said:

London is one of the best places in the world to start a tech company. This extraordinary ecosystem has allowed me to grow a company called Wise. It’s also why he decided to found Plural here last year to support the next generation of entrepreneurs building global companies to solve tough problems.

Benevolent AI CEO Joanna Shields said:

At BenevolentAI, we have direct experience in applying the transformative potential of AI. We harness the power of LLM and other AI models to empower scientists and drive innovation in biopharmaceuticals. Safe and responsible deployment of AI is essential in complex areas like life sciences. While we have limited opportunities to act, I am pleased that the UK government is taking this issue seriously and has announced the formation of a task force and an AI Summit scheduled for this fall. These important initiatives serve as a solid foundation and it is now imperative that the public and private sectors work closely together to tackle this enormous challenge and put the UK at the forefront of her AI regulation.

Monzo CEO TS Anil said:

As the UK’s largest digital bank with over 7.5 million customers, we are an example of how technology can improve people’s lives and drive economic growth. The UK is a top destination for fintech companies and home to some of the most interesting and innovative scaling businesses. This leadership position will be maintained by maintaining and evolving the UK’s world-class regulatory system and by helping to attract and develop the best talent, and we will continue to implement policy measures and initiatives to support this. To welcome.

Zahra Bahrololoumi, CEO of Salesforce UK&I said:

At Salesforce, we recognize the transformative power of generative AI, including its impact in securing and sustaining the UK’s position as a global technology leader. We strongly welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement to host a global AI summit this fall and its commitment to making the UK the center of AI safety. This is a tipping point for our industry, and it is imperative that AI is developed safely and responsibly, with ethics and inclusivity at its core. Evolving with trust first is essential to future success.

Wise CEO and Co-Founder Kristo Krmann said:

The UK is where we started our journey 12 years ago to achieve borderless money and make the world’s money faster, cheaper, easier and more transparent for people and businesses. . Connecting directly to the Bank of England and the UK’s fast payment scheme was one of our first major strides in achieving this mission. This allows us to offer faster and cheaper payments to our UK customers. That the UK was the first country we were able to get there is testament to the positive approach of the UK institutions. Today, we serve her 16 million people and businesses around the world by building the best infrastructure the world can afford, and the technology that makes it possible is here. It has been.

