Twitter reportedly refused to pay Google Cloud bill





Elon Musk Twitter Inc. is said to be taking a tough stance on Google Cloud, refusing to pay bills in a high-stakes gamble that its moderation service could go offline .

The report comes from Platformer, which announced today that Twitter recently declined to pay Google Cloud ahead of its June 30th cloud contract renewal data. In 2018, Twitter signed a $1 billion, multi-year deal to host some of its services on Google Cloud, but is now moving those services back to its own on-premises data center infrastructure before the deal expires. It is said that the work is being rushed.

But the platformer said the effort has fallen behind schedule, and some of its moderation tools, such as Smyte, which Twitter acquired in 2018, may go offline.

If Twitter fails to migrate Smyte and other systems to its own servers by the end of June, the company’s ability to deal with spam and child sexual abuse content will be severely impacted, according to the platform’s report. .

But Mr. Smight has already experienced problems. Since Musk (pictured) took over the company last year, Twitter’s workforce has been cut significantly, so Mr. Smight isn’t always on the job.

For example, in December, Musk reportedly complained to Twitter’s trust safety team that automated systems failed to spot Twitter Blue users disguising their identities to commit cryptocurrency fraud. . The team told Musk that the Smyte system was experiencing stability issues and he was crashing every day.

Twitter has faced major stability issues since Musk took over the company. February saw many core features go offline multiple times. And in May, when Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to announce his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, trouble arose, but reports said so many people were nervous to watch his broadcast. It is said that it was able to withstand

Engadget says Twitter’s decision to withhold payments from Google Cloud stems from dissatisfaction with infrastructure performance. Twitter has complained of multiple interruptions and discrepancies, and is allegedly withholding payments to force Google to resolve those issues.

Constellation Research analyst Holger Muller said that if the reports are true, Twitter could lose an important service to its biggest customers — advertisers, its main source of revenue. rice field. He said Musk likely used the deadline to rally internal teams while avoiding payments to enable negotiations with Google.

“Mr. Musk knows how to manage things in a ruthless way, but at the end of the day, he knows he can’t get away from having to pay cloud providers what they owed,” Mueller said. rice field. “He also knows he can’t lose the favor of advertisers or burn out his employees.

In addition to using Google Cloud, Twitter also hosts some services in the Amazon Web Services Inc. public cloud. In March, The Information reported that AWS was threatening to withhold ad payments from Twitter because of unpaid bills.

It’s unclear if Twitter was also unhappy with AWS, or if the chargebacks were simply part of Musk’s ongoing cost-cutting measures. Since acquiring Twitter, Mr. Musk has sought to cut the company’s costs significantly. In November, he reportedly ordered the infrastructure team to cut $1 billion in annual cloud spending and laid off thousands of employees.

Twitter has a track record of refusing to pay if it isn’t satisfied. In December, Bloomberg reported that Twitter was being sued for rent arrears against Columbia Property Trust, which owns the headquarters building.

