ManpowerGroup Unveils Latest HR Trends and Innovations at VivaTech 2023





ManpowerGroup returns to VivaTech as a Platinum Partner for the 7th year in a row to showcase groundbreaking HR solutions at #TheNewHumanAge Lab.

MILWAUKEE, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — At a time when the world of work is undergoing profound changes, from advances in artificial intelligence to new needs for green skills and shifting worker priorities, ManpowerGroup ( NYSE: MAN) will return to Viva Technology (Viva Tech) in Paris from June 14-17 to unveil human-centric innovations that are changing the way people and employers work.

We are on the cusp of a moment of great change for the future of work as technological progress accelerates. ManpowerGroup believes (and the data shows) that advances in technology will create more opportunities if people have the right skills. Learn more about the arrival of this new human age, where work will be more balanced, more skilled and more meaningful than ever before.

During VivaTech, Europe’s largest startup and technology event, ManpowerGroup welcomes guests to its experiential ‘The New Human Age’ lab to enhance ethical applications of AI, immersive recruiting experiences and employee experience Introducing cutting-edge HR advancements, including technology tailored to empower. In addition, ManpowerGroup transforms and enhances MyPath, a personalized upskilling program delivered through Manpower, Experis Acadmy’s metaverse experience for developing IT talent, and the outplacement experience, giving people the best possible experience. Share more about PowerSuite Next for Career Transitions, our new digital solution for delivering services. Accomplishments during a career transition from ManpowerGroup Talent Solutions.

“Technology has proven to be a powerful ally that enhances, rather than replaces, human capabilities. We have the opportunity and responsibility to develop and provide access to meaningful and sustainable employment. said Jonas Prysing, Chairman and CEO of ManpowerGroup. “In this moment of great change, I am delighted to rejoin Viva Tech, showcasing innovations to close the skills gap and leading the discussion to prepare people for the jobs of the future.”

Major ManpowerGroup event at VivaTech

Wednesday, June 14, 10:30 a.m. – “A world for men? How to advance women in the tech industry” Experts including Muriel Punicault, former French Minister of Labor and current ManpowerGroup Director, BNP Paribas Group Human Resources Manager Home Panels Sophia Merlo and ManpowerGroup Chief Innovation Officer Thomas Chamorro-Premjic address the underrepresentation of women in technology and delve into the enduring challenges and barriers facing women in the industry. Wednesday, June 14, 12:50 PM – “The New Human Age” ManpowerGroup Chairman and CEO Jonas Prysing, PwC Global Chairman, IBM EMEA General Manager Bob Moritz, Moderator CNBC Mr. Karen Tso from will be on stage. Discuss the “new human age” and the importance of human skills in an increasingly tech-centric world. Thursday, June 15, 1:15 PM – “iHuman: Technology + Talent in the New Human Era” Thomas Chamorro-Premjic presents his latest book, “I, Human: AI, Automation, and what makes us unique.” Talk about the quest to get back. discusses not only the highly topical issues of how AI can improve the way we work and live, but also its potential abuses. Friday, June 16, 12:20 PM – “People with Values: What Do Workers Want?” More than a fair wage, today’s workers contribute to society through their work. I hope to In addition to Becky Frankewicz, Chief Commercial Officer of ManpowerGroup, Maud Alvarez-Pérèle, Chief People and Transformation Officer of LVMH Group, Anne-Gabriel Heilbroner, Executive Director of Publicis Groupe, and LinkedIn. Joshua Graf, Managing Director, EMEA and Latin America, will participate and will be moderated by Victoria Turk. In the rest of the world, you’ll enjoy conversations about what workers want and how employers can empower them. Friday, June 16, 2:15 PM – “Why Positive Leadership Starts With You?” Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President, Microsoft National Transformation Partnerships, Current Director of ManpowerGroup, Head of Human Resources, AXA France Presented by Amlie Watelet, TomasChamorro-Premuzic Moderated by Ruth Harper of ManpowerGroup, how leaders focused on building trust, empathy and well-being lead their teams to achieve personal, organizational and society-wide success Gather for a fireside chat about what you can activate.

About ManpowerGroup ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is the world’s leading workforce solutions company empowering organizations in the rapidly changing world of work by sourcing, evaluating, developing and managing the talent that enables organizations to win. support the transformation of Each year, we develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations, bring skilled talent to them, and find meaningful and sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. . Our Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions families of expert brands create significantly more value for candidates and clients in over 70 countries and territories, and have done so for 75 years. We are consistently recognized for our diversity as a great workplace for women, inclusion, equality and disability, and in 2023 ManpowerGroup will be named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 14th time. It confirms our position as the brand of choice for all companies. talent in demand.

For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com

Source: ManpowerGroup

