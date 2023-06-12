Tensor G3 doesn’t have to be powerful, just good





Google is gearing up for the next round of Tensor chipsets, and while some leaks suggest big changes, the Tensor G3’s performance doesn’t make the Pixel 8 series outperform other Android phones. But is it really necessary?

Tensor G3 isn’t powerful, it just needs to be better

Google’s upcoming Tensor G3 is set to debut in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro and is expected to bring some improvements as the third generation of the company’s flagship smartphone chip.

A leak last weekend provided more information about what Tensor G3 brings on a technical level. Setting up newer, more modern cores can be more efficient and perform better than Tensor G2. There are also further improvements in AI, video encoding, and more. Things are going really well, really.

However, in the days that followed, leaked benchmarks raised questions about whether the new chips were actually better. By comparison, keep in mind that this alleged Tensor G3 benchmark is easily faked. It fell well short of Qualcomm’s current Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and offered performance on par with his Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 last year.

is that a bad thing? Probably for spec heads. But not for the average user. Tensor has never focused on performance and has always lagged slightly behind other flagship Android chipsets. Still, I haven’t seen any real degradation in overall performance. The latest Pixel phones perform very well most of the time.

And Google made this clear. Back in 2021, when he developed the original Tensor chip, Google candidly said that raw performance wasn’t the main goal with these chips, and it’s perfectly fine if they don’t win the benchmarks.

For me, Tensor G3 doesn’t need to focus on performance. With other enhancements like UFS 4.0 storage and new GPUs, the difference will be negligible anyway. Again, efficiency is the only thing you really need to focus on. I’m fed up with Tensor’s notorious erratic battery life, overheating, and other quirks. The new core and understated design really show that Google is looking to improve, and with Samsung’s other improvements coming to an end, I really hope this year will finally be the year it makes a meaningful leap forward. increase.

Top stories of the week

Android 14 beta 3 is here

Google released the third beta update for Android 14 this week. It includes some significant changes, including a new lock screen clock. Our coverage includes:

Samsung phones already have iOS 17’s new standby feature

Apple’s WWDC was held this week and the first official release of iOS 17 took place. One of its standout features is StandBy, which effectively turns your iPhone into a widget-based smart display. But did you know that Samsung phones already do it?

