AI prompts are the new coding for kids





BetaKit’s original founder says that understanding how to power an AI engine is not just a tech skill, it’s a life skill.

When I was in school, computer science was primarily an elective course focused on teaching kids the basics of coding. It was clearly a less popular option than receiving a music or physical education. And when I entered the tech industry full-time in the early 2000s, I blamed myself (and I’m sure many of you did) for not taking a lot of tech courses.

The good news is that basic coding is now a mandatory part of curricula around the world. The bad news is that it’s all too little, too late.

The good news is that times have changed. Basic coding is now a mandatory part of the curriculum in school districts around the world, and after-school programs teaching Python, game design, and robotics are all the rage. The bad news is that it’s all too little, too late, and the focus on coding is sorely outdated. We are currently on the brink of a long-predicted technological age. Artificial intelligence and machine learning will destroy everything we know and understand about the relationship between humans and computers. For education leaders, we are at a tipping point in AI innovation and adoption across all professions, requiring a fundamental rethink focused on developing true machine learning literacy in students of all ages. And as a technology entrepreneur, you have a key role to play in starting this revolution.

The core literacy of using any form of AI, especially generative AI, comes down to understanding prompt engineering. Technocrats would find this obvious, but in mainstream education this is still a nascent concept, confusing the heads of school and system leaders. But we get it. As the pace of change increases exponentially, it’s natural to wonder if investing time and resources in major shifts in technical skills development is really worth it. When I hear this from education leaders (I hear this all the time), I tell them (and encourage you to do the same). Understanding how, when, and why to prompt an AI engine is more than just a problem. Technology skills are a life skill, a skill that today’s students must master.

Unfortunately, the current dominant discourse about AI in many schools is that it threatens academic integrity. But if the goal of education is to prepare students for the world they are to inherit, this change must happen now. According to the recently released 2023 edition of the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report, more than 85% of organizations cited increased adoption of new, cutting-edge technologies and increased digital access as the trends most likely to drive transformation. mentions expansion.

Meanwhile, the mainstream media flipped out in April, declaring Prompt Engineering as the next big job opportunity. Time reporter Nick Popuri, for example, described it as a job that pays six figures and doesn’t require a computer engineering degree. Advanced coding skills are also required. All of this buzz has also spawned a number of express companies touting his AI Prompt engineering bootcamps aimed at appealing to people already in the market for (new) jobs. However, education often moves at a different pace, which partially explains the defensive reaction of many educators concerned about the risks of opening the door to AI in the classroom. In my organization, working with schools and districts, I see exciting new pilot programs and initiatives already taking hold, but much of the focus is on using machine learning to We tend to focus on automating tasks (there are many in the world of education). ), I have also witnessed some inspiring first-hand engagements with students.

Hence my call to arms. As job creators, innovators, and often parents, technology entrepreneurs have a key role to play in leading schools through this change. Here are his three key messages that can be conveyed directly to education leaders.

AI prompts and machine learning literacy is the new coding. Now is the time to give young people a real opportunity to deepen their understanding of how to use AI effectively, not just in technical courses, but across the curriculum.

Prompt engineering is the practice of critical and analytical thinking. This is important to him for two reasons. First, presenting AI as a tool to develop well-known skills provides a soft landing in slow-changing fields like education. Second, these are the most sought-after skills by job providers. Which two skills do you think were rated most important in his Future Jobs report in 2023?Learning how to use AI effectively will help students solve real problems and criticize This is a great opportunity to build critical thinking skills.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. ChatGPT has been transformative and disruptive in the last six months, and we know there’s a lot more to come. Today’s shift to a growth mindset centered around emerging technologies lays the foundation for major advances to come, including pervasive automation, quantum computing, and infinitely more complex machine learning, of course.

I founded Future Design School to address a pressing need in education, but at this time it’s crucial to focus on developing AI skills. Innovative people (such as BetaKit readers) are lighting the way, and education must innovate accordingly. Since you’re already shaking your dog, it’s a good idea to shake it even harder. Your voices for these skills are certainly being heard, and the louder they are, the more we all achieve and the better positioned Canada is in this rapidly changing economy. You can.

Learn more about Future Design School’s innovative work on AI in education. To book a meeting with a member of our senior leadership team, please email [email protected] or message Sarah directly on Twitter (@sarahprevette).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/ai-prompting-is-the-new-coding-for-kids/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos