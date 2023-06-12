



There is a wide range of options in the smartphone market, so you can choose among them. While choosing the best smartphone within your budget for the 50000, it is important to consider certain factors, especially camera quality and performance. That means this phone can deliver crisp, lifelike pictures in all conditions, and be fast at whatever task it’s tasked with. Additionally, it’s important to consider features such as long battery life and a display that’s ideal for intensive viewing sessions. By comparing the features and prices of different models, you can find the best model for your money. If you want a quick suggestion, here are the top 5 smartphones under $200,000. 50,000 units that offer great cameras and fast performance. From Google Pixel 7 to Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus to Xiaomi 12 Pro, check out our top 5 options here.

Google Pixel 7 5G

If you’re looking for a smartphone that can take great photos, the Google Pixel 7 could be your best choice. Daytime capture is also excellent, but it’s the majestic night mode that shines by highlighting dark areas and capturing intricate details without noise. As well as the camera, it’s powered by the new Tensor G2 chip, promising faster voice assistants like Live Translate, Google Assistant, and Voice Typing. The Google Pixel 7 also features a 6.3-inch FHD AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is currently available at a price of ¥1,000. A flat 43% off 46,900 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus

After the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S22 smartphones have received significant discounts. A year after its launch, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is still one of the best smartphones available under 1 million rupees. With a 120Hz AMOLED display, the 50 MP primary lens and 12 MP and 10 MP secondary cameras are great for portraits and more. The main 50MP camera captures great-looking photos with crisp detail and high brightness in both day and night conditions. Currently available for 1,000 yen. 49999 with 50% off at Flipkart.

xiaomi 12 pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro is priced at Rs. 44999 for Amazon’s base variant. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the 6.7 inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display combines a beautiful design with 120W fast charging to deliver an excellent viewing experience. With a triple camera setup of 50MP each, the camera output through all three sensors is flagship quality. Especially at night, the main camera does a great job with detail, color and exposure.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display and a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and 12MP and 5MP secondary cameras. Speaking of camera performance, the primary camera is highly detailed and very impressive. As for nighttime photography, the sensor brightened images and enhanced colors, but without any noise or graininess. Samsung Galaxy A54 has a starting price of Rs. 38999 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variants.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Price is Rs. At 49999 on Flipkart, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a great flagship phone. Powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, a 4610mAh battery with 125W wired charging. For photography, it has a 200MP camera paired with 50MP and 12MP camera sensors. The main camera does a great job with detail, but what’s even more impressive is that the colors in Color Science photos are still slightly saturated, but the dynamic range is decent. For night photography, only night vision mode works well.

