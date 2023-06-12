Rocket’s new facility is poised to target future food trends





(Credit: Rocket)

June 12, 2023 — Rocket has announced a €4.5 million (US$4.8 million) innovation center in Lestreme, France, aimed at fostering food innovation and accelerating new product launches. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art capabilities for high moisture extrusion, an ultra-high temperature line with direct steam injection for dairy and beverage applications, and a tablet press simulator.

This modern facility is equipped with laboratories for sensory analysis, consumer research and cross-departmental collaboration to meet the physical, chemical, rheological, formulation or nutritional demands of the food industry.

Pascal Leroy, senior executive vice president of Core Ingredients at Roquette, told FoodIngredientsFirst that the first major trend demonstrating continuity in the industry is the pursuit of convenience without sacrificing quality and nutrition. “That’s it.” This trend drives the development of innovative dietary solutions that provide indulgence and nutritional value that improve health and well-being. ”

“The focus on health will continue to grow, leading to increased demand for personalized nutrition and sustainable food choices. This is another important factor in the customer decision-making process.”

Personalized Nutrition Wave Rocket expects the personalized nutrition segment to grow exponentially, so future food products will prioritize plant-based formulations with high nutritional profiles. The Food Innovation Center has a demonstration kitchen for creating dishes that make the most of innovative ingredients.

The joint space and labs facilitate pilot-scale testing of a variety of applications across all major food categories including dairy, savory, confectionery, bakery, beverages and specialty nutraceuticals.

Isabelle Routier, Head of Global Food Customer Technical Services at Roquette, said: “Our new food innovation center aims to industrial scale our store-bought solutions from the early stages of recipe creation.”

“Achieving this requires scientists, doctors, engineers, nutritionists and food technologists to put both their expertise and passion into understanding the details of food composition and nutritional value,” says Routhier. says. “We are building a future where food does more than just nourish the body. It also pleases our taste buds and is environmentally friendly by using (high) quality food.”

According to a study conducted by Innova Market Insights in 2023, the majority of consumers are looking for health benefits when choosing new products. However, consumer food choices involve factors such as value for money, taste and luxury, and sustainability.

Dietary habits and food buying habits are changing rapidly, requiring the food sector to follow a continuous innovation strategy. Roquette aims to meet consumer demand for new tastes, textures and culinary experiences. Scientists demonstrate how chocolate with reduced sugar is analyzed and manufactured.

The Food Innovation Center’s goal is to partner with food industry stakeholders to accelerate innovation from the earliest stages of product development. Food formulators will receive technical and R&D support at centers or scale-up tests with the aim of accelerating the ‘to market’ of new products.

For example, Rocket now bakes reduced-sugar muffins using the Nutriose range of soluble wheat fiber, which reduces sugar by 30%.

“Since we conceived of this center as a place of co-creation with our customers, we not only create innovative solutions, but also facilitate collaboration across different fields,” says Routhier.

Approximately 300 panel studies will be conducted at premises by approximately 90 panelists to characterize flavor profiles and compare data across the company’s global network.

“Consumers are also demanding cultural diversity, wanting authentic flavors and international dining experiences,” says Leroy. “This will further raise awareness of international cuisine and creations around the world.”

Providing an overview of market dynamics, the lab covers bakery and snacks, confectionery including chewing gum, tablets, jellies, chocolate, dairy, specialty nutrition, beverages, savory food applications, and

A product developed by extrusion molding. There are also 57 manufacturing plants.

“The Cuisine” is a lab where researchers seek inspiration through collaboration with chefs.

Prototypes are analyzed in a sensory analysis lab across a variety of subjects, from profiles of new veggie ice creams, to comparing two carbohydrate-reduced chocolates, or evaluating the creaminess of veggie veloutés.

Dairy Lab prioritizes applications targeting specific consumer groups such as infants, seniors, sports enthusiasts and those looking for healthy solutions for weight management.

“Ice cream is a popular product, especially at this time of year. You can also improve your nutritional profile by adding fiber and lowering sugar levels. We can also work on plant-based ice creams,” says Christine Beauvois, Head of European Customer Technical Service at Roquette.

“You get the same result in terms of feeling (quality) and (value added). It’s better for the planet and better for you.” curry.

The company can formulate beverages, yogurts, ice creams, cheeses, high protein bars, balanced meal replacements and more.

“Our new Food Innovation Center houses more than 30 scientists and has over 2,500 square meters of laboratories. We provide advice and solutions to our customers,” explains Routier.

“We do this through targeted formulations, dedicated technical seminars, co-development sessions and innovation days, as well as on-demand specific training on key topics to accelerate product development. “

Through intergenerational collaboration, Rocket experts are training the next generation of doctors, engineers and technicians to design healthier, tastier and more sustainable food options.

Earlier this year, Rocket invested in Daiz, a Japanese startup that develops plant seed germination and extrusion processes that enhance the texture, flavor and nutritional profile of plant-based foods.

By Inga de Jong, who attended the launch in Lestreme, France.

This functionality is provided by FoodIngredientsFirst, a sister website of NutritionInsights.

To contact the editorial team, please send an email to editoria[email protected].

If you found this article valuable, you may wish to receive our newsletter. Subscribe now to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nutritioninsight.com/news/speeding-up-innovation-roquettes-new-facility-poised-to-target-future-food-trends.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos