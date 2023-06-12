



Gartner research recognizes technology innovation as a critical factor in economic growth in the Middle East.[1]It is estimated that MENA could invest up to US$175.5 billion in 2023, a 2% increase from 2022.[2]Companies including Epson are betting on innovation as the key to addressing social, economic and environmental challenges in the region and the wider world.

So how can MENA organizations foster innovation? Epson thought leaders enable companies to innovate, increase efficiency, minimize costs and drive better investment opportunities5 I have outlined one step.

Technology has been, and will continue to be, central to our development as a species. The winners of the future will be those who can sustainably take advantage of technological innovation. “There’s always room for new ideas and solutions enabled by the technology that we’re seeing this transformation across the MENA region,” said Neil Colquhoun, his CISMETA vice president at Epson.

Five steps to fostering innovation within your company

This year, the UAE Ministry of Economy announced the launch of six new and diverse initiatives for 2023 UAE Innovation Month. These initiatives aim to support national efforts to establish a culture of innovation and incentivize innovation at all levels of society. Generate innovation in priority areas as the UAE transitions to a knowledge-based competitive economy.[3]

Epson’s Neil Colquhoun, Vice President of CISMETA, outlined five initiatives MENA organizations can take to foster innovation. The first step is to narrow your focus, especially if you need a problem to solve or a meeting. This helps you work toward your goals and helps you know in advance the results you need to achieve. The more companies focus on their innovation efforts, the more likely they are to come up with creative solutions.

Second, healthy competition is a key enabler of innovation, and organizations need to innovate through differentiation in terms of product offerings and business models. Epson is trying to differentiate itself by focusing on inkjet printers rather than lasers. The company recently announced it would stop selling and distributing laser printers by 2026 due to environmental concerns, but the company is aiming to eventually replace lasers entirely.

The third step is to invest in knowledge and training. Investments in research and development create critical technologies for organizations to develop new products, services and business models. But for R&D to deliver value, its role must be central to the organization’s mission. R&D staff need her STEM skills now and in the future, and these skills need to be evaluated. To foster innovation, organizations must enable their employees to explore and learn new skills and understand cutting-edge developments in science and engineering.[4]

The next step is the importance of being a catalyst, a source of inspiration for others, an advocate for new ideas, and a force of creative energy. However, there are tangible and intangible catalysts. Whether it’s a structure, a leader, or a plan to motivate people to action, someone or something needs to start the chain.

Finally, execution is one of the most important steps in turning an innovative idea into reality. It is imperative to ensure that operations, manufacturing, processes and organizational structures are in place. This includes having the right teams and tools supported by effective collaboration and decision-making as innovation moves from idea to choice to execution.

Innovation rarely happens by accident, and there are no shortcuts or alternatives to what drives it. Navigating this complex path will require organizations in the MENA region to follow the recipe and take a strategic approach to building, identifying and supporting the right ecosystems. “Those who get it right will be rewarded,” said Neil Colquhoun, his CISMETA vice president at Epson.

About Epson

With a philosophy of efficient, compact, and precise innovation, Epson is a global technology leader that enriches lives and helps create a better world. The company focuses on solving social problems through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson’s goal is to be carbon negative by 2050, zero use of depleted underground resources such as oil and metals. Led by Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the global Epson Group has annual sales of more than 1 trillion yen. corporate.epson/en/

About Epson Middle East:

Epson Middle East will work closely with Epson Europe to oversee Epson’s operations in the Middle East market. Headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Epson Middle East works closely with a network of resellers and distributors in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Oman, Qatar, Syria and Yemen. to ensure product availability. We offer a wide range of technologically advanced products to businesses and consumers in the region. www.epson-middleeast.com.

