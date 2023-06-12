Tom’s Saraceno Invites Wildlife to London’s Serpentine Gallery for Sustainable Solar Show





As the title of this column suggests, there is no shortage of artists currently making environmental work. Or perhaps an institution is struggling to demonstrate its commitment to the environment. But Toms Saraceno is in a league of its own. So is the Serpentine Gallery.This is corroborated by Saracenos’ current show web[s] ‘Of Life in the Serpentine South’ presents a brave new model of sustainable exhibition production that challenges all those planning and programming green exhibitions.

Saraceno originally trained as an architect and his vision is comprehensive. For over 20 years, the Argentinian-born, Berlin-based artist has worked with local communities, scientific researchers and institutions around the world to find a fairer balance between human, techno and biodiversity. I have produced a series of works aimed at His numerous and varied projects draw attention to the complex and interdependent elements that make up ecosystems: humans, animals, plants, and all kinds of matter. Saraceno treats his Berlin studio as an environment that brings together a wide range of disciplines spanning art, architecture, design and the social sciences to research and develop ambitious sculptural installations, participatory events and community-driven initiatives.

Cloud City: Seeds and Other Parts of Space* (2023). Installation view at Toms Saraceno In Collaboration: Web(s) of Life, Serpentine, London, 2023

Photo shoot by Studio Tom’s Saraceno

All of the above are in evidence on the web[s] At Of Life, the buildings and operations of Serpentine South are adapted to create a porous environment that responds directly to the surrounding park and weather conditions. All heating and air-conditioning systems in the gallery have been shut down, and the show is powered only by solar panels on the roof. If it gets too cloudy, the electricity will be temporarily cut off, interrupting the lighting of the Saracenos films and exhibits. In the event of a heat wave, parts of the gallery will become uninhabitable, and staff and bookstores will leave the camp to continue operating under the trees in Hyde Park.

Serpentine further blends the inside with the outside by leaving one side of the gallery completely open to the landscape each day during the exhibition, inviting all kinds of creatures, both wild and domestic, to enter and inhabit the space. . There are multiple sculptural bird cages, an insect house, a squirrel ladder, and silhouette sculptures welcoming foxes, dogs, deer, and hedgehogs. An elegant diptych of minimal, blank canvas hides dog treats to entice the park’s dogs. A hideaway-like space is provided for children to play and draw cloud shapes, and many boxes of birds and insects are installed not only in the park but also on the roof and exterior walls.

By the front door is a row of stationary bicycles that, when pedaled, activate an audio recording of the Eco-Social Energy Transition Manifesto from the People of the South, written by the indigenous community of Jujuy, Argentina. These people are fighting to protect their land and water in the face of big company mining of lithium, which is mainly used to power phone batteries and electric vehicles.

Saraceno has been working with these communities for decades, and his strong films in the Serpentine’s central rotunda (viewable as solar power permits) have inspired this battle between David and Goliath, and many more. It highlights the troubling complexity of so-called green technologies. The work, called “Fly with Pacha, Into the Aerocene”, dramatically depicts the flight of an aerosolar balloon that is lifted by the power of the sun and carried by the wind over the vast salt flats of Salinas Grandes, Argentina. It is recorded, and the message “” is engraved. Water and life are more valuable than lithium. ”

When this air travel took place in January 2020, it was the first manned flight without burners, solar panels, batteries, helium or hydrogen. Not only has it broken 32 world records and has been recognized by the International Aeronautical Federation (FIA) as the most sustainable flight in human history, but it is also a great collaborative effort and visibility in a threatened region. There is also something to raise.

Learn more about Web.Life 202.3

Courtesy of Spider’s Nest. Photographed by Studio Tom’s Saraceno.Tom’s Saraceno

Collaboration is everything for Saraceno, and some of his most impressive collaborators are of the eight-legged kind. In a pitch-black gallery, a series of large, spotlighted cobwebs twinkle and quiver like a mirage of breathtaking beauty. It is a metaphor for all his interrelated activities and a summary of his longstanding interest in the spider and its web as a source of wonder and inspiration. . Another gigantic spider web can be seen through the repurposed mortuary grate and visitors can enter it, with more spiders the artist hopes to add to the work. We can go in together. The oracle’s powers of arachnids are also celebrated in a film made in collaboration with an arachnid seer from Somi, Cameroon. They deal with burrow-dwelling spiders in the ground that answer important questions and move special leaves. Visitors to the Serpentine can also take advantage of this arachnid advisory service through a special website built by Saraceno to launch a hitherto fairly niche activity.

What a rich and intricate show this is! Saraceno describes what he did for one of London’s most prestigious contemporary art galleries as a “weather-dependent ballad.” In this work, the serpentinite itself becomes a sensitive and sustainable life form that sleeps, breathes, heats up, and then cools down. Harmony with the surrounding world. In the future, when the gallery turns its attention to two-legged visitors, the solar panels will remain, as will the outdoor bird and insect boxes. Because, as Saraceno says, it’s time for some of us to change our habits, not our climate.

Collaboration with Toms Saraceno: Web[s] Of Life, Serpentine South, through September 10

