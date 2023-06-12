



Hello tech enthusiasts! Today I would like to share my experience with his two popular AI models, OpenAIs ChatGPT and Google Bard.

I’ve been using ChatGPT since its release. A few days ago I switched to Bard and decided to give it a try. something was wrong. Not as thoughtful as ChatGPT. Entertain everyone with a tidbit about code failures and AI greatness.

I decided to test both AIs. With a mischievous grin, I deliberately left out a critical line from a typical dynamic programming solution and asked both ChatGPT and Bard to identify the problem. The code in question was intended to solve the infamous house rubber DSA problem.

prompt:

What’s wrong with this code? This is intended to solve the famous house rubber DSA question

class Solution: def rob(self, nums: List[int]) -> int:def helper(n, memo=None): memo = {}if n in memo:return memo[n]

if n >= len(nums): return 0

opt1 = number[n] + helper(n + 2, memo) if n + 1 < len(nums): opt2 = nums[n+1] + helper (n + 3, note)

memo[n] = max(opt1, opt2)

return a note[n]

return helper (0)

Bard’s Reaction

Now let’s take a closer look at the bard’s reaction. Brace yourselves, everyone, because it misses the point completely. Byrd completely twisted the plot and offered me a completely different solution. Hey Bard, do what the script says, my friend! Nevertheless, it provided some wisdom on the inefficient nature of recursive solutions and introduced the concept of dynamic programming. I appreciate your efforts, Bard, but I didn’t come here to take a detour!

The code you provided is a recursive solution to the house robbery problem. This involves trying all possible combinations of houses to rob and returning the maximum amount of money you can steal. However, this solution is inefficient because it forces you to try all possible combinations, even though only a few are actually possible.

A more efficient solution to the house robbery problem is to use dynamic programming. Dynamic programming works by saving the results of previous calculations so you don’t have to calculate them again. In this case, you can store the maximum amount of money that can be stolen from a given set of houses. This allows you to quickly calculate the maximum amount of money that can be stolen from any home.

The following code shows a dynamic programming solution to the house robbery problem.

class Solution: def rob(self, nums: List[int]) -> int:if len(nums) == 0:return 0

dp = [0] * len(number)dp[0] = number[0]DP[1] = max(number[0]numbers[1])

for i in range(2, len(nums)):dp[i] = max(dp[i – 1]dp[i – 2] + number[i])

return dp[-1]

ChatGPT response

In contrast, ChatGPT demonstrated its superior thinking ability by identifying code issues immediately. This called for a logic error that could lead to the dreaded NameError. No, I don’t want that! The problem was in the helper function, opt2 was only defined under certain conditions. If these conditions are not met, Dawn! NameError apocalypse. But don’t worry. ChatGPT helped me out with a neat fix that even experienced programmers can appreciate.

AI suggested assigning a default value of 0 to opt2 before the if statement to ensure its definition regardless of the condition. Smart move by ChatGPT! You perfectly grasped the nuances of the problem and presented a clear and concise solution.Here is the updated code provided

Your provided code has a logic problem that can cause a NameError. In the helper function, variable opt2 is defined only inside the if statement. If the condition n + 1 < len(nums) is not satisfied, opt2 is undefined.[n] = max(opt1, opt2) raises a NameError.

To fix this, assign a default value of 0 to opt2 before the if statement. This way opt2 will have the defined value even if the condition is not met.

Here’s the updated code:

class Solution: def rob(self, nums: List[int]) -> int:def helper(n, memo=None): memo = {}if n in memo:return memo[n]

if n >= len(nums): return 0

opt1 = number[n] + helper(n + 2, memo) opt2 = 0 # opt2if n + 1 < len(nums): assign default value 0 to opt2 = nums[n+1] + helper (n + 3, note)

memo[n] = max(opt1, opt2)

return a note[n]

return helper (0)

With this change, the code should work as intended to solve the “house rubber DSA problem”.

So let’s get a taste of the AI ​​wonders we’ve just witnessed. ChatGPT not only found the error, but also provided an elegant solution that any programmer would be proud of. Demonstrated a deep understanding of the problem and approached it head-on. Bravo, ChatGPT, Bravo!

In conclusion, my experience with both ChatGPT and Bard has led me to strongly prefer the former. ChatGPT’s ability to think critically and provide accurate solutions is truly awe-inspiring. While Bard took a detour to explore new ideas, ChatGPT was on track and overcame code challenges. 10 to ChatGPT.

Until next time, enjoy coding.

