HSBC builds innovation arm out of bankrupt SVB UK skeleton





The CEO of HSBC UK told CNBC how the bank acquired the UK arm of Silicon Valley Bank.

Null Photo | Null Photo | Getty Images

UK bank HSBC announced a new HSBC Innovation Banking division on Monday as it seeks to expand into the tech sector after it spent 11 hours bailing out the UK subsidiary of failed Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in March. bottom.

HSBC bought the London-based SVB unit for $1 after the parent company suffered a run on assets due to customer concerns over the bank’s solvency. SVB was one of several US and European financial institutions to file for bankruptcy earlier this year as widespread turmoil rocked the global banking sector.

The British government and the Bank of England have promoted acquisitions to protect deposits as Britain struggles to maintain its status as an international tech capital.

Some question whether traditional lender HSBC is well-positioned to continue SVB’s legacy and lend to tech-focused startups and SMEs.

The criticism was dismissed last week by HSBC UK CEO Ian Stewart. He told CNBC’s Arjun Kapal that the bank “does not require clients to go outside its network to fulfill their demands, from seed funding to IPOs.” funding requirements. ”

HSBC announced on Monday that its Innovation Banking arm, launched at London Tech Week, will bring together SVB UK and newly formed teams in the US, Israel and Hong Kong to focus on technology and life sciences companies bottom.

HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn said in a statement on Monday: “The UK’s world-leading technology and life sciences sector is central to the growth of the UK economy and the expansion of global exports.” Stated.

“HSBC now has a world-class team focused on innovative companies, their founders and investors. We will protect and take this expertise to the next level.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Snak said HSBC’s new division will support innovative companies, create additional jobs and “support my priorities of growing the UK economy and solidifying its position as a science and technology powerhouse.” I will.”

