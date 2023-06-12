PATEK PHILIPPE UNVEILS SIX NEW LIMITED REFERENCES FOR THE TOKYO MARKET





Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 7127G-010

patek philippe

Patek Philippe unveiled six limited-edition models, some surprisingly colorful, in connection with the Watch Art Grand Exhibition in Tokyo over the weekend. The brand has also created a complete collection of dome clocks, table clocks, pocket watches and wristwatches for the exhibition, inspired by Japanese culture and celebrating rare handicrafts.

Patek Philippe Quadruple Complication Reference 5308P-010 Tokyo Limited Edition

patek philippe

The Quadruple Complication Reference 5308P-010 Tokyo Limited Edition features a minute repeater, split-seconds chronograph and an instantaneous perpetual calendar in the aperture. It is equipped with a new movement, Caliber R CHR 27 PS QI, with two patented innovations that reduce energy consumption regarding the clutch and split seconds. The dial is a rich salmon color that is currently coveted by collectors and is usually reserved for special editions. The case and bracelet are platinum. Limited to 15 pieces.

Patek Philippe Calatrava Ref. 6127G-010

patek philippe

The Calatrava References 6127G-010 and 7127G-010 are typically sophisticated Calatrava designs, but pop with a lively pastel dial in shades of light blue and lilac. The two-layer case with chamfered lugs is a new design aimed at the refined sensibility of Japanese people. Limited to 400 of each, the first 300 of each will be sold in pairs.

Patek Philippe World Time Reference 5330G-010

patek philippe

The World Time Reference 5330G-010 joins the color parade with a luscious plum colored dial. The movement, caliber 240 HU C, is the first in the world to feature a date display synchronized with local time. The name Tokyo appears in red on city discs, and on 24-hour discs, the red rising sun flag, the national emblem of Japan, replaces the classic sun symbol on the day/night indicator.

Patek Philippe World Time Minute Repeater Ref. 5531R-014

patek philippe

Another world timer, the World Time Minute Repeater Ref. 5531R-014, features a Grand Feu cloisonné dial decoration representing the historic central district of central Tokyo. A minute repeater tells you the local time. Limited to 15 pieces, and like all these new editions, it will be available exclusively on the Japanese market.

Patek Philippe Ladies Moon Phase Ref. 7121/200G-010

patek philippe

The Women’s Moonphase Reference 7121/200G-010 is a 200-piece edition with a moonphase display that requires no adjustment for 122 years. The shimmering pearl gray dial is surrounded by a bezel set with 132 brilliant-cut diamonds totaling 1.09 carats.

