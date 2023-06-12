Fleet Renaissance: Digital Advancements and Tire Innovation in Trucking





A commercial fleet of trucks plays an important role in the country’s supply chain. Whether the fleet transports goods locally or nationally for consumers, the driver must be able to move from point A to point B without issue. Truck drivers rely heavily on their equipment while on the road to arrive on time and deliver packages safely. With this in mind, tire manufacturers and mobility companies are advancing tire technology and creating digital solutions that give vehicles the tools and data they need to be more productive and efficient. As an added benefit, sustainability is a top priority in the development of new products and technologies that help reduce the overall carbon footprint of the vehicle.

To maximize investment and uptime and meet sustainability goals, vehicles are turning to comprehensive tire programs that incorporate premium tires, digital solutions and retreads. The objective of a successful tire management program is to ensure that vehicles get the most out of their tires, and therefore their transportation assets. Each product or solution within the program contributes to different stages of tire life and helps promote tire circularity.

The tire cycle starts with premium tires

It seems obvious, but it’s easy to forget that the only part of your car that touches the ground is the tires. Tires are not one of the most important pieces of equipment for any vehicle. Over the years, tire technology has advanced significantly, with leading tire manufacturers creating custom-designed products with enhanced performance and durability for specific vehicle needs. Commercial trucking vehicles are no exception and need tires that can withstand hours of driving each day. Truck tires must be able to withstand all seasons of debris and road conditions.

Tires are an important investment in any vehicle and reducing tire waste has become a top priority for vehicle owners looking to meet their sustainability goals. One of the key ways tire manufacturers incorporate an eco-friendly approach into their premium tires is through the use of high-quality tire casings. The casing is the sturdy base inside the tire that protects it. Essentially, the casing can be recovered and reused as a retread tire and should be considered a valuable asset to the vehicle. If properly managed, trucking vehicles can re-tread tires multiple times with well-maintained casings, minimizing tire waste while being cost-effective. .

Long-haul commercial fleets are defined by cross-border routes and hundreds of thousands of miles, meaning tires are most effective when maximizing fuel efficiency. Tire manufacturers continue to further develop tire design methods to address this critical factor in trucking operations, specifically designing products to reduce rolling resistance, a key factor in vehicle fuel economy. increase. If the tires are at optimum pressure and the rolling resistance of the vehicle is kept at a low level, the truck will not give off much energy to move. This energy reduction allows the vehicle to move more comfortably, in exchange for better fuel economy.

Digital solutions to optimize fleet performance

Downtime can cause a variety of problems for your fleet, from lost productivity and labor to unplanned costs. Simply put, downtime can threaten commercial vehicle success and driver safety. Manufacturers are beginning to develop and market technologies that monitor tire health and prevent downtime-related problems before they occur.

This technology typically involves sensors placed on or inside the tire that collect data on the tire and send that information to cloud-based software that can be viewed from a mobile app. Fleet owners have real-time insights so they can adjust operations and constantly optimize for maximum truck efficiency. With data at your fingertips, problems caused by under-inflated tires can be resolved before you hit the road again, helping your truck get the best performance out of your tyres.

Another key element of this technology that should not be overlooked is its adaptability to respond to fleets with the insight it needs to succeed. To gather additional insights, travel centers have begun installing sensor technology at truck stops, providing up-to-date tire data to help drivers act during breaks. Insights collected in real time while driving have proven invaluable in preventing problems before the vehicle is back on the road.

Promoting sustainability through retreading

The third and final part of most tire programs are retread tires. Retread tires have been around for decades and are widely used among trucking vehicles. Tire retreading is one of the oldest and best examples of the circular economy, reducing waste and optimizing vehicle investments in premium his tires his casing. When a worn tire can no longer be repaired for safe use, the worn tire casing is reused for the next life cycle. Bridgestone’s Bandag business is a prime example of the impact of retreading. Bandag, which has been in operation since 1957, is estimated to have saved an estimated 300 million tires from waste and an estimated 4 billion gallons of oil since then.

Retreading is not only an environmental benefit for ships, but also a cost saving opportunity. By recovering and retreading premium tire casings, companies can extend tire life and lower tire costs per mile without sacrificing performance. Vehicles that use retreading can save up to 30% compared to buying new tires. Plus, the more you retread your tires, the more you save.

Supply chains will continue to benefit from progress

Mobility isn’t just about tires. In fact, the Tire Program, which connects tires, digital solutions and retreads, is redefining how trucking vehicles manage equipment and understand its operations. This holistic approach provides fleets with a level of knowledge that enables owners to maximize tire life, increase uptime and reduce overall costs.

As manufacturers continue to develop innovative solutions and adopt more technology to enhance fleet operations, these fleets will be better able to meet their sustainability goals. This will only help make our country’s supply chains more efficient.

