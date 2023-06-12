Check out the most read RTIH retail technology articles from last week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Emperia – New Apple Mixed Reality Headset Vision Pro Requires New Modes of Branded Interaction

Apple last week unveiled its first completely new product in eight years, a mixed reality headset called the Vision Pro.

The device blends a video feed from the outside world with a virtual world displayed on a screen inside the headset.

Today marks the beginning of a new era in computing, says Apple CEO Tim Cook. Just like the Mac brought us personal computing and the iPhone brought us mobile he computing, Apple Vision Pro brings us spatial computing.

Built on decades of Apple innovation, Vision Pro is years ahead, unlike anything ever created, with a revolutionary new input system and thousands of breakthrough innovations. going. This provides a great experience for users and exciting new opportunities for developers.

As experts in the field of virtual stores and immersive e-commerce, Emperia sees this new announcement as a major step towards mass adoption of such technology with tangible benefits for brands.

Apple has always been at the forefront of mass adoption of emerging brand new technologies, with the iPhone as an example. Emperia co-founder and CEO Olga Dogadkina says the Vision Pro could be the catalyst for mass adoption of her XR.

In creating new devices, Apple brings utility to the XR beyond gaming. For the first time, the XR headset has more real-world features than any other device on the market, delivering functionality for work and entertainment.

Combined with human interaction and a design that has the potential to achieve iconic status like most Apple products, the device will almost inevitably become popular. This means that the web UX/UI as we know it will be limited by his 2D screen and become obsolete.

She adds: For retailers, this requires new branded modes of interaction that simultaneously push the boundaries of flat screens and physical spaces. This means deeper customer connections, more intuitive user interactions, and a personalized customer experience like never before.

Marks and Spencer criticized by seniors for cashless automated cafes

Marks & Spencer has faced criticism from disgruntled seniors after it closed traditional counters at eight digital cafes, including two of its retail megastores.

Orders are placed via a touchscreen so staff can focus on making food and drinks rather than taking orders, and customers are notified when their order is ready.

Older shoppers find the move to cashless payments abhorrent, The Telegraph reports.

M&S is also testing self-service belted cash registers alongside manned cash registers in two food halls.

These can be found at London Colney near Watford and the White Rose Shopping Center near Leeds. His two largest stores also have digital cafes.

“It’s really stupid and thoughtless about M&S,” Ron Delnevo, chairman of UK Cash Supply Alliance, said in a LinkedIn post. If you want to know how to keep customers away, just read and copy.

Walmart’s incubator division Store No8 and Outlier Ventures target startups focused on building on Web3

Walmart’s incubation arm Store No8 and Web3 investor Outlier Ventures have announced the launch of the Store No8 dCommerce Base Camp accelerator program.

The 12-week commitment begins in mid-August.

Its purpose is to help select startups focused on building Web3 deliver solutions that improve the global retail and commerce experience.

The selected teams will focus on building across disciplines including distributed infrastructure, data and growth solutions, immersive experiences and the metaverse, and the intersection of AI and blockchain technology.

The program provides funding for each selected founder, as well as access to subject matter expertise and mentorship across the team and network of Outlier Ventures and Store N8s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2023/6/12/beware-the-automation-backlash-check-out-last-weeks-most-read-rtih-retail-technology-articles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

