



We didn’t hear much about this at Android Police this week, but Apple’s annual developer conference has taken the tech world by storm over the past few days. In addition to the shiny new 15-inch MacBook Air and iterative updates to its operating system lineup, the company is launching a new “spatial computing” (pronounced mixed reality) headset, the Vision Pro, for the incredible price of $3,500. announced that it will be released next year. Regardless of what you think about this device, personally, I’d die to watch movies on it as long as someone is paying for it, but I’m not sure what he thinks of Google’s own efforts in this area and the company’s I can’t help but think about whether Will have to try again.

Believe it or not, it’s been over a decade since Google first publicly debuted its attempt at a wearable AR headset, Glass. Glass failed in a classic “Google graveyard” fashion. Glass, an expensive, niche device aimed primarily at developers and early adopters, never found a real reason for its existence and was caught in a concept-fueled hype cycle. A video that promised too much. Even today, what Glass promised to deliver is not reflected in attractive standard glasses. With this technology, Apple’s headsets wouldn’t look like ski goggles.

Google too first ventured into VR through a low-cost Cardboard project before moving to Daydream. Phone-based VR has always felt like a fad doomed to failure. Even Samsung, the most successful in the field, eventually ended support for his Gear VR product. Virtual reality is certainly more pervasive than augmented reality, at least in terms of hardware. The Meta Quest 2’s low cost makes him one of the most adopted VR headsets, with nearly 20 million units sold in March, the company claims.

Clearly, Apple isn’t going to take advantage of such low prices, nor is it aiming for mass adoption with this first-generation product. But with Meta working on the upcoming Quest 3 and companies like Sony continuing to invest in gaming-focused headsets, it’s clear that there is a market. We also know that Google is working on an AR project that looks like it’s meant to compete with the one Apple announced this week, and in the latest words, the ecosystem and hardware will be optimized for maximum efficiency. It suggests that the team is split up. And it’s easy to forget, we also saw these translation AR glasses at I/O last year, but who knows when or if they’re in development?

We leave this question up to you, regardless of what the company plans to do, because Google is constantly killing projects, both internally and after years of hard work. Should Google focus on giving VR and AR another try, or does the company have enough irons in the oven to deserve more attention?

