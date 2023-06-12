Apple MacBook Air 15-inch review: Finally bigger for less





Hello big screen.When I opened the new MacBook Air 15 inch

For the first time, I felt strangely large. I recently purchased his MacBook Air 13-inch M2 model, which CNET chose as the best overall laptop, and I love it. This is my do-anything computer, with the speed and battery life to handle whatever I take on.

No, I don’t need a MacBook Pro, and neither do you. Apple’s Air M2 processor already exceeds the requirements of all but the most serious creative pros. And for the first time, it’s available in a roomy 15-inch laptop.

With a thinner, lighter, and more affordable Air line, it’s easy to get a bigger screen. Apple does this with the iPhone, iPad, and even the Apple Watch. The same proposition here. Pay a little more and get a bigger screen.

The 15-inch Air doesn’t let you push the boundaries any further. A year after his M2 13-inch model, this is basically the same computer with a few tweaks. The M2 comes with the default 10-core GPU and is an upgrade to the 13-inch version. There are better speakers (or at least better) out there. And of course, the screen space and number of pixels also increases.

Likes 15.3″ larger screen size M2 processor still feels fast Costs a lot less than a Pro laptop Dislikes Very few ports for its size No performance improvement from 2022’s 13″ Air

But the screen tech is the same (nice, but not mini-LED like the Pro model), the configuration is pretty similar, and most notably there are no extra ports on the Air’s larger body. is. The biggest disappointment here is that the two Thunderbolt USB-C type ports, MagSafe charger and headphone jack feel even more minimal on this slender machine. Why not add at least one more port on the other side? Or two?

The 15-inch Air starts at $1,299 and the 13-inch is $1,099. The $200 price increase is exactly what I expected. This whole package costs significantly less than its MacBook Pro counterpart. Whenever I buy a Mac laptop with a larger screen, I would start here first. But serious his 4K video editors and graphics pros will find the Pro worth it if they can afford it.

I wrote this review for the 15 inch Air. I appreciate the extra screen space and it’s perfect to have on my desk. But I don’t regret buying the 13″ version.

Air 15 (left) next to Air 13. It’s obviously bigger, but it’s the same thickness.

Scott Stein/CNET Design: Thin and Big

This 15-inch Air feels noticeably thinner in use. That’s because it’s as thin as his regular MacBook Air, compared to its larger footprint. But it makes the display feel even more amazing. It’s big on my lap, and I’m not used to the width of the Air.

16-inch MacBook Pro owners just shrug their shoulders, but using it on your lap gives you that “big laptop” vibe. Except, of course, that it’s fanless, so it’s quiet and essentially heat-free. I like that it’s about as quiet as my 13-inch version of him, and I don’t have to panic about airflow emissions or how hot my lap is.

The 1080p camera is perfectly fine, as is the 13-inch model. It looks beautiful on Zoom.

Scott Stein/CNET

Apple left the camera notch in the display, much like it did with the 13-inch M2 Air. I’m used to it. fine. Apple has placed his menu bar at the top around the notch to make the display feel normal. I wish the notch wasn’t so big, especially since there’s no Face ID camera, unlike the iPhone Pro, but that’s okay.

These are the only ports other than the headphone jack. Same as 13 inch model.

Scott Stein/CNET

The speakers are hidden instead of flanking the sides of the keyboard. This leaves a lot of extra space around the keyboard area, and underneath that Apple put a giant trackpad that’s as good as any other model.

Touch ID is on the keyboard, with all ports (MagSafe port and two Thunderbolt ports) lined up on the far left. The right end has a headphone jack. But why not have more ports? I’m sure the 15″ laptop has at least one more, but so few feel so silly. Please at least provide a port upgrade option.

It’s not a mini LED, but it’s perfectly fine for movies and games.

Scott Stein/CNET Screen and audio?more than enough

The 15.3-inch display isn’t a mini LED like the Pro model, but it’s actually fine for how good it is. Apple’s Liquid Retina screen is still colorful and crisp and bright (and can be color-adjusted for ambient light with True Tone), but that probably won’t surprise you. A new speaker upgrade on the 15-inch model offers a punchier bass-boosted experience than the 13-inch model, and overall better audio if you care about that.

A few years ago, I would have called this all a Pro experience. So for me this is a pretty nice Air package overall.

I still love that it is friendly to 13 inch bags.

Scott Stein/CNET The Pricing Equation: 15 Is Worth Buying If You Pay Extra

The 8GB RAM/512GB storage step-up version of the 15-inch Air turns out to be $1,499, while the 13-inch Air equivalent turns out to be $1,399. For someone looking for more work space or something easier on the eyes, spending his extra $100 on a bigger screen seems like a logical bet.

The $200 price difference over the base model isn’t that big either, but I prefer the 13-inch Air for its portability. I like the compact wrap feel and the screen size which is adequate for my needs. But side by side with the 15-inch Air, it’s clear that the 15-inch model is easier to place apps side-by-side. My wife looked at both on the table and said she would prefer 15 if she sat at a desk and worked a lot.

Scott Stein/CNET

But either way, these laptops are over $1,000 cheaper than the MacBook Pro with a 16-inch screen. These are the easiest ways to get his MacBook with a great big screen right now, and it’s worth it. Note: The 15 has his M2 processor from a year ago. Apple’s M2 offered only a modest improvement in performance over the previous M1 breakthrough that arrived last summer. Will the future M3 take another leap? You may not need to worry. The speed boost on Apple’s M-series chips is huge compared to the Intel models and still feels great.

MacBook Air 15 or 13? As of 2023, these MacBook Airs feel like the safest option in Apple’s laptop lineup.

