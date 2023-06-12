Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro full camera specs leak online: All the details





According to a new leak, the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are said to upgrade their high-res primary sensors to new sensors in upcoming releases, and the new Tensor G3 will likely enable even more powerful image capabilities. . The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones currently on sale from Google introduce the new Tensor G2 SoC, making better use of the new camera hardware introduced in previous Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models. I’m here. The Tensor G2 enables new features such as a long exposure mode and a much faster night view mode, most of which were not possible with previous models. So while the Pixel 6 series came with better, higher-resolution cameras, Google was only able to make better use of them in his next-gen Pixel 7 series.

Citing sources working for Google, the Android Authority said in a report that both Pixel 8 series phones’ camera systems will receive some notable upgrades. Starting with the primary camera, both Samsung GN1 (50-megapixel) cameras are said to be upgraded to the slightly larger Samsung GN2 (50-megapixel) sensor. With 1.4m pixels and a 1/1.12″ optical format, this new primary camera sensor is a definite upgrade over his upcoming GN1 in terms of features. It should be able to capture 35% more light than the GN1 and be brighter. With a maximum supported resolution of 8,160 x 6,144 pixels, the sensor is also capable of capturing 8K 30fps video, although sources say that certain Google cameras and their capabilities may prevent this feature from being offered to users. It is said that there is a sexuality. There is also staggered HDR to reduce ghosting when recording video.

Thankfully, the main camera isn’t the only one getting an upgrade this year. The source also notes that the Pixel 8 Pro’s ultra-wide camera will need to be upgraded from the current somewhat outdated (but reliable) 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 to the newer, higher-resolution 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 camera. says that there is This is the same sensor used in the main camera of his Pixel 7a, which launched this year, and it also has optical image stabilization (OIS). However, it also means that the macro mode may be missing, as this camera lacks the true hardware-level macro capabilities of his Pixel 7a.

The Pixel 8’s ultra-wide-angle camera is also said to be upgraded. The alleged new ultrawide (Sony IMX386) sensor is from the Pixel 6 series, so it looks like Google has messed with the parts box for this sensor, but with a slightly different zoom ratio (0.67x to 0.55x). is equipped with

Otherwise, the selfie camera is the same as before, and both devices are said to feature 11-megapixel sensors. According to reports, the Pixel 7 Pro’s 5X optical telephoto camera is similar to the Pixel 8 Pro. However, sources have pointed out that the previous premium model’s single-point time-of-flight (ToF) sensor will also be upgraded to a more advanced module (88 ToF VL53L8 sensor), which again applies only to the Pixel 8. . Especially professional.

From a software point of view, two new highlight features with adaptive torch (which dynamically adjusts flash intensity) and segmentation AWB (which processes different parts of the image independently) and video in the viewfinder Bokeh blur level selection.

It’s also clear from the details above that Google is looking to pack better hardware in its top-of-the-line Pixel 8 Pro model, even when compared to the Pixel 8. This was never the case in previous models, as both phones typically offered the same key camera hardware (wide and ultra-wide), with the addition of a telephoto camera to the Pro model. This also suggests that the price gap between his two devices with the Pixel 8 series could grow this year.

Comparing these specs to the recently announced Pixel Fold (Google’s first foldable device), the Pixel 8 Pro finally has the best image experience as it features new camera hardware and a new Tensor G3 SoC. It seems that it is shown to be one with likewise. The Pixel Fold offers a 48-megapixel primary camera with 0.8-meter pixels and two 10.8-megapixel sensors for the ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. An 8- and 9.5-megapixel camera (built into the foldable display) handles selfies.

