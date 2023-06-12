InnoScot aims to improve women’s health with a call for fresh innovation





InnoScot Health aims to help Scotland’s NHS improve women’s health with a new call for innovation for pregnancy and perinatal treatment and care.

This new recruitment, now open, aims to inspire fresh ideas and mindsets in all medical staff to promote and support good health for children and mothers.

This is an area of ​​particular focus for the Scottish Government. Its Women’s Health Plan (2021-2024) sets out strategies to improve health and reduce health inequalities. In the wake of the pandemic, long-term plans to improve obstetric and neonatal care have been remobilized, and ‘Every Child A Decent Response’ (GIRFEC) calls for an appropriate response for every child, young person and their family. It is an ongoing effort to provide timely and appropriate support.

InnoScot Health is an official partner of NHS Scotland, identifying ideas drawn from the deep expertise and experience of its employees to improve how the service provides the right care for every woman and baby. , believes in giving every child the best possible start in life.

Encouraging this diverse workforce to invent new ways of working is crucial and to encourage staff to come up with innovative ideas, InnoScot Healths’ support package for NHS Scotland staff includes an initial seed Includes funding, up to $25,000 worth of support for regulators. Extensive innovation expertise with support, project management and an experienced team.

Ideas InnoScot Health is looking for include:

Devices for pregnancy management and monitoring Innovations to improve labor and delivery Technology for newborns requiring specialized care Improved outcomes for mothers with comorbidities Experiencing pre- and post-natal mental health problems support for women who are

Robert Rea, Head of Innovation at Innoscot Health, said: “It is important to improve obstetric and neonatal care outcomes for all women, babies and families in Scotland and put more emphasis on mental health and inequalities. , are three times more likely to die by suicide during pregnancy or up to 6 weeks after the end of pregnancy.Also, black and Asian women are more likely than white women to die during pregnancy, while more We also know that inequality remains a problem.

However, we have an opportunity to work together to improve pregnancy and antenatal services, and invite experienced and knowledgeable NHS Scottish staff to bring their ideas and solutions to the table.

Innovative workers with breakthrough ideas can make a difference that improves patient outcomes.

Since its formation in 2002, InnoScot Health has developed a wide range of medical devices, products and technologies for use in hospitals, nursing homes and field emergencies in Scotland and around the world. It pioneered the Ambulance Child Restraint (ACR), a flexible, full-harness system used to safely, securely and effectively transport infants and children in ambulances.

The patented two-part system was the idea of ​​Keith Colver and David Fitzpatrick of Scottish Ambulance Service and was developed in collaboration with InnoScot Health and Lightweight Medical.

Pediatric Ambulance Services, NHS Infection Control Officers and Pediatric ICU specialists from Glasgow York Hill Hospital for Children further contributed to the development of ACR, which, after being adopted across Scotland, is now manufactured by ParAid Medical.

Project Management Director Gillian Henderson added: “InnoScot Health can be an important partner in evaluating and implementing innovations in pregnancy and perinatal treatment and care.”

In the case of the highly successful ambulance car seat, we have worked with all parties to facilitate the design and development, intellectual property protection, and signed the necessary legal agreements.

We hope to replicate this success in our latest thematic calls. The aim is to inspire bespoke solutions to everyday problems from the people who work within the service and often best understand the challenges. Our commercial support helps transform ideas into products and services and deploy them on the NHS. The result is better outcomes, improved processes and more sustainable healthcare services.

The call welcomes ideas both simple and complex from NHS Health Boards and staff in all roles. Ideas can be submitted online at www.innoscot.com. Once submitted, it will be evaluated by our team of experts and selected innovations will have access to support packages.

