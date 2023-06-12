It uses Google’s new AI search.this is what i learned





Google’s AI-integrated search engine is a ChatGPT-like reimagining of online search. I’ve been using this for the last few weeks and it’s clearly the future.

Announced at Google I/O in May, this new AI-generated search engine does away with the old-school blue link listings that have defined Google’s core search experience since the late ’90s. Instead of asking users to click links, Google uses a generative AI engine that automatically summarizes information from multiple sources, similar to ChatGPT. It transforms the traditional Google search experience, which requires you to use keywords, visit multiple sites to gather information, and mentally construct an answer. Instead, this new AI-driven search engine does the synthesis.

In addition, Google will enter the information compilation business from the information gathering business. Clearly, no one at Google is editing his AI response. However, Google has designed an AI engine that examines information in a specific way and produces summaries in a specific way. This is a new relationship Google is building with content publishers that will give us more control over how we present the information that people search for online.

Similar to ChatGPT, you can ask follow-up questions. Unlike ChatGPT, it thankfully lists links to the sources next to it so you can refer to it to see what’s inside. This is useful because generative AI engines can make mistakes and “hallucinate”, giving inaccurate or misleading answers. That’s because these AI engines don’t interpret information in the context of the larger world around them in the same way that our brains do. Instead, they’re simply trying to predict the next best word.

In other words, it is entirely up to you to double-check and make efforts to identify whether the information is inaccurate. If you think the answer is correct, you don’t have to do all the extra clicks.

This is probably why Google hasn’t announced Search Generative Experience (SGE) to the public at large, nor has it announced a release date. Commissioning will end in December. However, you can sign up to get early access.

Google’s Search Generative Experience is a new online search powered by generative AI.

CNET

Generative AI is already changing the way people gather information online. When his ChatGPT was released late last year, people marveled at its ability to come up with unique answers to almost any question. Generate poems, articles, and resumes in seconds using large amounts of text data. It uses machine learning to simulate human conversation and is said to be a powerful autocompleter.

ChatGPT’s novelty has made it the fastest growing online consumer product in history, reaching an estimated 100 million users in two months. By comparison, Google Search also seemed tame. Microsoft quickly increased its investment in OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, and integrated its AI tech into his Bing Search, which saw a 16% increase in traffic for him. Google also announced Bard, a generative AI engine intended to compete with ChatGPT. But this new search generative experience isn’t just Bard on top of Google. Bard is more conversational, while Google’s AI search just wants to give you an answer, stripped of all the rhetorical extravagance.

Here are the results of testing Google’s AI search.

Impressions of actually using Google’s AI search

Street Fighter 6, the latest addition to Capcom’s acclaimed fighting game series, debuted earlier this month to rave reviews. As someone interested in the game, I knew there were tournament rule changes for certain types of controllers, but I needed a refresher. I searched for “Capcom Cup Stickless”. I didn’t type in a natural-sounding sentence because that’s how I’ve used Google Search for the last 20 years. Instead, we focused on keywords in hopes of showing relevant information. Google’s AI has provided me with an overview of Capcom’s Cup tournament rule changes regarding “leverless” controllers, including several sources.

I had the answer, and one less GameSpot click.

Still, I had an additional question. I have a Hit Box, a fighting game controller without a traditional arcade stick. Use the buttons to move, similar to using his WASD keys on your keyboard. I needed to know if my $200 controller was tournament-friendly, and if not, what to do. So I asked.

Google’s AI search in the search generation experience. Used to search for information about Capcom Cups.

CNET

Google’s generative AI said hitboxes will be legal in the 2023 season, but didn’t say why. I had to go to the source (DashFight in this case) to know that the firmware update made the controller rules compliant. Google gave the correct answer, but not a very satisfying one. Of course, this is early days and answers may improve as Google issues updates.

We also send questions about The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears to Google. Like many others, I’ve been stuck in a “pinball” temple, a room of puzzles with not-so-clear answers. Google’s generative AI did a great job of breaking down step-by-step how to beat the shrine, but it didn’t include accompanying pictures or GIFs of him to make it easier to understand. This shows some of the limitations of Generated Text AI. Many sites were embedding tons of images in their articles, so in cases like this it was helpful to put the source aside.

Perhaps in the future, Google’s AI will incorporate these images directly into search, but the sites that capture them will be disappointed. But this shows my trepidation with using Google’s AI search. This clearly parrots content from other sites and encourages you to click, but doesn’t force you. Many sites sell ads based on incoming traffic. When traffic starts to decline, advertisers may consider investing their funds elsewhere.

The fusion of generative AI speeds up some Google searches, but only if the answers are satisfactory or accurate. We found that some searches were less informative and needed additional research. Still, I can’t help but see this as a major disruption to the online advertising-driven search economy. Google search is now the main way many websites get traffic. If you’re already seeing fewer clicks on your website, it could be a problem for the site that produces the content that feeds Google.

But at the end of the day, people want information that is immediately readable. And people will ultimately choose the service with the least friction.

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create some stories. See this post for more details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/googles-new-ai-search-slick-summaries-but-requires-fact-checks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos