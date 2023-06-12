How to future-proof your martech stack





Like surfers on top of change, we are on a mission to navigate the ebb and flow of the ever-evolving marketing technology landscape. This ever-changing ecosystem presents opportunities and challenges for teams and organizations. Amidst the potential confusion and complexity, agile marketing teams can find unique advantages.

The martech world continues to launch solutions that enhance customer engagement, personalize experiences, and analyze behavior. However, to stay competitive, it’s important to keep up with these innovations. The exit of 689 companies from the martech industry in the past year highlights the competitive nature of the martech industry and emphasizes the importance of adapting quickly to keep up.

In my consulting work and writings, I regularly and enthusiastically advocate the strategic approach to innovation that is essential to effectively navigating the martech world.

Here, a LinkedIn post by Dr. Ken Knapton provides valuable insight. Dr. Knapton, his SVP and CIO at Progrexion, introduces an interesting concept: “The innovator’s dilemma in technology that works.” His proposals provide a valuable framework for understanding the challenges companies face in managing their martech stacks in the face of constant technological evolution.

Understanding the Innovator’s Dilemma and Technology at Work

The innovator’s dilemma is a term coined by Clayton Christensen in his groundbreaking book that summarizes the challenges that incumbents, known as ‘incumbents’, face when faced with disruptive technologies. increase. These companies often have a large market presence and enjoy recognized brands and economies of scale.

However, their size and market position may lead them to focus too much on improving existing products and technologies and neglect to explore innovative but unproven alternatives. This inherent bias towards currently successful products can limit their adaptability and make them more susceptible to innovative technologies introduced by agile startups and innovative competitors.

This concept is further extended with the “technology that works” dilemma. This dilemma highlights the reluctance of incumbents to invest in innovative technologies that promise greater reliability and efficiency than existing systems.

This hesitation extends beyond the adoption of new technologies. It also includes optimizing current tools to maximize their potential and deliver on their initial promise. Interestingly, this reluctance continues even when the benefits of these emerging and improved technologies are clear. This highlights the delicate balance these established companies must strike between innovation and optimization.

A good example of the paradox of technology that works is the question, “Why fix what isn’t broken?” “Why spend so much money on a system that doesn’t directly benefit you?” While these questions seem prudent at first, broader, longer-term considerations are often overlooked.

By comparison, just like a tree needs regular grooming to bear fruit, a marketing technology system needs constant updating and maintenance. Ignoring this is akin to ignoring invisible “technical debt” accumulated over time by outdated systems, deferred updates, or stopgap solutions.

Addressing the Impact and Misconceptions of Technology Debt

Technology debt often goes undetected until bigger problems surface, and minor glitches can turn into major outages. However, according to Gartner, proactively managing this debt can improve efficiency by up to 50%. However, it is important that the focus on technology debt does not compromise the ability to meet growing business demands.

For example, a retail company that focuses solely on updating its inventory management system may overlook an equally important need to invest in an improved e-commerce platform.

This delicate balance highlights the importance of addressing technical debt and fostering innovation to remain competitive on today’s rapidly evolving digital battlefield.

Addressing common misconceptions about new technology is paramount for organizations considering such investments. Some of these misconceptions include comfort with the status quo, resistance to change, and a perceived lack of time to learn new technologies. Debunking these myths can pave the way for technological progress and increase competitiveness.

Digging deeper: Designing the marketing team of the future

Strategies for martech stack optimization

To effectively manage and optimize the martech stack in this dynamic environment, I leverage Dr. Knapton’s insights and propose the following strategies. These suggestions are designed to help you optimize your marketing technology by aligning it with your business objectives as it continues to evolve.

1. Martech Predictive Optimization

This approach involves leveraging machine learning and artificial intelligence to anticipate future needs, challenges and opportunities within the marketing technology stack.

This may involve:

Predict future customer behavior. Identify potential bottlenecks or inefficiencies in your current stack. Anticipate the impact of new technologies and updates.

This proactive approach allows you to make strategic decisions about your stack rather than simply reacting when problems arise.

2. Visualization of technical debt

As explained earlier, technology debt refers to future costs associated with maintaining, updating, or replacing technology. Using visualization tools, this liability can be quantified and illustrated, making it easier for stakeholders to understand and manage.

This may involve:

Create visual dashboards that show estimated future costs associated with different parts of your stack. Plan the projected lifespan of different technologies. 3. Integration of Agile Methodology

Agile methodologies were originally developed for software development and emphasize continuous improvement, adaptability and customer satisfaction.

Adopting these methodologies in a martech context allows us to continually improve our stack, adapt to changing needs, and minimize technical debt. This may involve:

Check and update your stack regularly. Prioritize customer needs. Encourage a culture of innovation and adaptability. 4. Martech Health Score

This is a scoring system designed to assess the overall health and efficiency of your martech stack. This score may take into account factors such as:

An era where there are various technologies in the stack. Integration with other systems. Alignment with business goals. Their contribution to technology debt.

This score helps you identify areas for improvement and guide strategic decisions about your stack.

5. Martech resilience planning

This includes a draft plan to ensure the martech stack can function effectively despite unforeseen events and disruptions. This may involve:

Identify potential risks, such as technical failures or changes in customer behavior. Plans for downsizing. Make sure your stack is flexible and adaptable to change. 6. Technical Debt “Sustainability” Reporting

Regular reporting on technology debt helps raise stakeholder awareness of the future costs of maintaining, updating, or replacing technology in the stack.

This drives efforts to maintain an efficient and cost-effective martech stack and ensures that immediate needs and future costs are considered in stack decisions.

7. Composable architecture

This approach involves building the martech stack modularly so that different components can be added, removed, or updated independently.

This makes the stack more flexible and adaptable, making it easier to update or replace individual components, which also helps reduce technical debt.

This encourages an innovative approach to building and managing the martech stack and allows easy integration of new technologies as they become available.

Embracing the innovator’s dilemma

Maintaining market dominance in this era of digital disruption requires the courage to overcome the innovator’s dilemma and tackle the paradox of functional technology head-on. An effective martech strategy and ecosystem is not about making incremental changes or postponing investments in new technologies. It’s about embracing the disruption of change and using it to your advantage.

Treat the martech stack as an evolving ecosystem that requires thoughtful management rather than frequent overhauls. Its nourishment comes from regular updates, maintenance and, in some cases, the judicious introduction of innovative technology.

While the immediate benefits of such strategic choices may require more clarity, these decisions can lead to cumulative benefits and drive competitive advantage and growth over time. There is a nature.

The strategies outlined here provide a roadmap for this journey. They help streamline operations, reduce technical debt, and ensure the martech stack remains robust and relevant even in the face of rapid technological advancement.

Remember, the future of the martech industry hasn’t been written yet. Its constant evolution provides companies with opportunities to actively shape their stories. But this involves getting out of your comfort zone with existing tools, platforms, and systems, adapting to change, and making strategic choices, rather than simply adding new technology. It is not continuous acquisition, but wise and selective evolution.

Dig Deeper: A Practical Guide to Building Your Marketing Technology Stack

