Sharing innovation, shaping tomorrow: 10-year-old high-tech NL looks to the future





Hi-tech NL, with its new motto, “Sharing Innovation, Shaping Tomorrow,” recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. High Tech NL is the Dutch high-tech industry’s national trade association that drives innovation by connecting companies and knowledge institutions. Central to this effort are his four areas. Semiconductors and robotics have long been part of high-tech NL. Life Sciences and Energy have been added recently. High-tech knowledge networks are important across the top sectors of high-tech systems and materials.

Paul van Attekum, Chair, HighTechNL

At the 10th anniversary celebration, President Paul van Attekum had the opportunity to restate the philosophy of the association. “The core is to strengthen our international competitiveness and the profitability of the Dutch high-tech sector. Together, we will create solutions to global challenges and change the world of tomorrow, which is why we are taking the lead in convening meetings and initiating projects.”

At its founding in 2013, High Tech NL’s goals were innovation, human capital, optimal supply chains, and branding nationally and internationally. Mr. Van Atekum: “Today there is still much work to be done in all these areas, but we see that much has already been achieved. Consolidation was also our goal, but we have not yet succeeded, and the associated costs have forced us to put our international ambitions on the back burner.”

health association

Nevertheless, Van Attekum points out that High Tech NL anno 2023 is a healthy association. “He has 235 members, a budget of $1.7 million, and stable operations. And thanks to the award-winning NXTGEN Hi-Tech Growth Fund proposal, our ecosystem will be a safe place for the next 7 years. It’s in.”

The association’s focus is divided into five parts, the president said. “First, of course, is to connect members through thematic conferences, etc. In addition, we also have some limited-time projects. CareBots is one example. Our next focus is more internal. We have built our organization to cater to clusters such as robotics, semiconductors, and more recently life sciences and energy.The fourth aspect is just to make the whole ecosystem stronger, so that we can build a smaller scale. It’s related to our philosophy of making the players more powerful.Finally, we see opportunities through smart collaboration with knowledge institutions.Universities can act as demand centers and enhance their content. .”

future

The association is stable, but of course there is always hope for the near future. One is to become a true trade body for the entire HTSM sector. “We are also looking for opportunities to have an even greater impact on our core operations.” Van Attekum knows that includes: “It’s about building, maintaining and expanding an ecosystem together. Rather than competing, we address common issues together. As a fair club, we can help. Ultimately. , this also has financial benefits for everyone, we can use our organizing power to drive value, create consortia and discover doubling effects. .”

If all goes well, High Tech NL could become an even more important association by its 15th anniversary with about 400 members and about 25 active projects. So standing still is out of the question. “Today we toast to what we have achieved so far. Tomorrow we will work for the future.”

