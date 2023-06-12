How better landing page experience and ad relevance improve Google Ads performance





From the beginning, the central theme of search marketing has been to help consumers find the information and products they are looking for. Quality Score is therefore an important factor that benefits both advertisers and consumers.

Quality Score is a useful metric for PPC marketers who want to evaluate how well their ad quality compares to other advertisers.

According to Google, “A higher Quality Score means your ads and landing pages are more relevant and useful to people searching for your keywords compared to other advertisers.” said.

An “average” quality score doesn’t mean a failure, but it does mean a higher CPC and lower click-through and conversion rates. Today, I want to dig into some data that shows why you should never settle for “average.”

This article discusses relevance and two related quality score factors: landing page experience and ad relevance.

Understanding the relevance of your landing page experience and advertising

First, let me give you some quick definitions.

Landing page experience: How relevant and useful your landing page is to people clicking your ad. Ad relevance: How well your ad matches the intent behind the user’s search.

(Note: Expected click-through rate is the third metric. I’ve ignored it here for simplicity and focus on relevance.)

Both Landing Page Experience and Ad Relevance measure how well your keywords match your ads and landing page content. This doesn’t mean that every keyword variation needs its own landing page.

Instead, you should think about how you align your customer experience and flow from keywords to ad copy to landing page.

It’s always best practice to give your customers what they expect. Google provides a concrete example of this.

Another metric to monitor for your landing pages is page speed. Site loading speed is also directly related to consumer experience. Therefore, it would be nice to have a page that loads quickly and matches the consumer’s intent.

How Google evaluates these scores

Google will assign one of the following scores to each of these metrics:

“above average” “average” “below average”

This score is assigned in comparison to other advertisers whose ads were shown for the exact same keywords in the last 90 days.

This score is given to your direct competitors in the keyword auction, making it easier for advertisers to understand.

In some cases, no rating has been assigned and the data appears as “-” in the report. It’s just a placeholder for ads that don’t have enough volume to assign a score.

See performance metrics with landing page experience and ad relevance scores

We pulled 3 months of data from across Google Ads accounts. Then we parsed it to include non-brand keywords.

To keep things simple, we only shared data for keywords that scored “below average” on both Landing Page Experience (LPE) and Ad Relevance (AR), and then combined that with “Above Average” on both metrics. Compare with scored data. .

The results of this data show very clearly how important it is to monitor and improve these scores. Each key metric, from cost-per-click to conversion rate, varies greatly based on these scores.

In the datasets I reviewed, when comparing the results of keywords with “above average” ratings for both landing page experience and ad relevance to those with “below average” ratings for both, there was a significant We saw an improvement.

Ads rated above average for landing page experience and ad relevance had significantly higher click-through and conversion rates.

CTR increased by 87% and conversion rate increased by 750%. Note that these are non-branded keywords only.

The same is true for CPC. Where ratings were above average on both metrics (LPE and AR), CPC was significantly below average by 36%.

What this potentially means

Regardless of the metric, Google rewards PPC ads that provide a better experience. In this case, the reward is reduced costs and significantly improved conversion rates.

If you dig deeper, I’m sure you’ll find other scenarios that help drive these metrics, such as competition and match types.

You can drill down into all the specific data points in your account and decide how to adjust, even at the keyword level.

This data shows that when two advertisers spent $10,000, the advertiser with an “above average” score on both the LPE and AR metrics got over 2,000 more clicks and 7x more conversions. It shows what you can get.

important point

Now that you understand how Google rewards advertisers for relevant experiences, here are three best practices for improving your PPC performance.

provide a consistent experience

It’s important to match your keywords to your ad copy and landing pages. Improving this experience often involves the structure of your account.

Ad copy is determined at the ad group level, so having too many keyword types in each ad group can cause problems.

Restructuring your account for user experience and strictly themed ad groups yields excellent results.

improve technology

Marketing teams are often unable to make immediate changes due to theme and technology limitations.

Perhaps your page is slow to respond due to heavy design or bloated code. Updating these elements quickly and efficiently (for external customers and internal teams) is essential.

The faster technology moves, the more tests you can do and the faster improvements you can make to move your business forward.

Don’t go too far based on these metrics

These Quality Score metrics provide insights to help you optimize your Google Ads performance.

However, if your campaign is converting well and achieving its intended purpose, you don’t have to abandon your campaign because of a low Quality Score.

Ultimately, business metrics need to be the authoritative source of information.

Optimize your landing page experience and ad relevance

The world of search continues to evolve rapidly, but at the end of the day, it’s all about delivering the best user experience. If you can do that, you have a great chance of winning over your competitors.

These metrics provide great insight into where improvements can be made, but are often ignored because these changes require resources.

By sharing the direct impact these ratings have on improving our metrics, we hope you’ll find the bandwidth to test and improve your landing page experience and ad relevance scores.

