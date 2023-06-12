“VCs are playing an active role in promoting the mental health of founders amid market turmoil.”





Over the past few months, we have witnessed one of the deepest crises in Israel's high-tech industry in decades. A global economic slowdown on the one hand and local political turmoil that has plunged the industry into a deep recession on the other. With the general assumption that things won't change in the near future, the question that's been lingering in the industry is what can be done to minimize the damage to Israel's tech industry, and when the crisis has passed. It's about how you should act sometimes. Everyone involved can make the leap. So, as part of this ongoing project, we spoke with senior executives in the local venture capital industry to help Israeli tech companies justify their reputation for being creative, adaptable and creative. I tried to understand from them what I need to do now for Innovative, agile, and cunning.

Over the past few months, we have witnessed one of the deepest crises in Israel’s high-tech industry in decades. A global economic slowdown on the one hand and local political turmoil that has plunged the industry into a deep recession on the other. With the general assumption that things won’t change in the near future, the question that’s been lingering in the industry is what can be done to minimize the damage to Israel’s tech industry, and when the crisis has passed. It’s about how you should act sometimes. Everyone involved can make the leap. So, as part of this ongoing project, we spoke with senior executives in the local venture capital industry to help Israeli tech companies justify their reputation for being creative, adaptable and creative. I tried to understand from them what I need to do now for Innovative, agile, and cunning.

Inbal Perlman.

Fund name: TAU Ventures 1 & TAU Ventures 2

Total funding: $95 million

Partners: Nimrod Cohen and Inbal Perlman

Notable/Selected Portfolio Companies: SWIMM, Xtend, InnerPlant, Gaviti

It’s an exciting time for the VC industry, with quality human capital being released from large companies looking to build new startups.

How long do you think the global economic slowdown will last?

Both economic growth and recession are notoriously difficult to predict. Declining growth momentum in the US and EU has directly impacted the rest of the global economy, amplifying the unpredictability and rapidly changing nature of both the global and Israeli startup ecosystems. It is therefore difficult to predict exactly how long the current economic slowdown will last. But despite the current bleak picture of the situation, exacerbated by stock market declines, job cuts, and several high-profile bank failures, recession times hold great potential for startup founders. are forced into new kinds of crude innovation. Clearly, the recession so far has produced some of the most powerful tech companies such as HP, Microsoft, Airbnb, Uber, Pinterest, Slack and WhatsApp. This underscores that there is opportunity in any recession and room for forward-thinking founders to grow strong and durable today. business.

How should the venture capital industry act in the short and medium term?

Against the backdrop of a global economic slowdown, the VC industry continues to play a key role in helping, building and defining the companies of the future. The market will recover, but it won’t happen overnight. Our responsibilities as investors are two-fold. It’s both about helping portfolio companies build a business foundation that can best handle upcoming changes, and about supporting talented and innovative new business builders.

Especially for early-stage portfolio companies, VC support for founders who have not experienced past crises is essential. Developing a sound value proposition at the strategic level and a viable long-term growth plan. and provide comprehensive support at the team level for portfolio employees. As an example, TAU Ventures has established an internal leadership program to empower and support the first-time managers of the fund’s portfolio companies, ultimately helping build a strong, long-term management infrastructure.

I have no doubt that in a few years we will be looking back and highlighting some of the great companies that were founded during this time. There is a business opportunity here, shaped by start-ups that have a differentiated value proposition while maintaining capital efficiency and where generative AI will deliver a wave of innovation between generations. At the same time, increased due diligence remains critical, reminding founders that driving sustainable success takes time, discipline, and perhaps most importantly, stamina, especially in today’s market.

Is there a bright side to this crisis?

It’s an exciting time for the VC industry, with quality human capital being released from large companies looking to build new startups. At the same time, the key decisions incumbent startup leaders must make to weather the recession — from funding and operational spending changes, market strategy to product roadmaps — will lead to a stronger focus on their businesses and their ability to do so. Create a growth trajectory.

Looking at the positive aspects of this crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, for example, was characterized by great initial uncertainty. In retrospect, however, many believe that this was a epoch-making period that allowed for accelerated innovation and digitization and a broader reliance on technology, ultimately benefiting startup growth. people recognize The current cycle is a reminder that startups are playing the long haul and that there are huge opportunities for companies that can clearly demonstrate sustainable models and clear business value. These companies will not only survive in his 2023, but will thrive in the long run as well.

Once the local crisis is over, will the Israeli sector continue from where the crisis began?

As a rule of thumb, healthy, well-run companies are more likely to thrive in market turmoil. But Israeli tech startups, which are part of the global economy, are inevitably affected by the economic slowdown, from changes in their customers’ spending habits to access to foreign funding sources. Despite the ambiguity, there are some important steps you can take to make your startup even stronger. Prepare and invest in building a resilient infrastructure by extending runways, scaling back non-critical initiatives, strengthening strategic customer relationships, and retaining top-performing employees Founders will not only be able to weather the storm, but they will also be able to withstand adversity. end.

What are the critical damages to Israeli tech companies?

The numbers are clear. Investments in Israeli tech companies will fall from a record $26 billion in 2021 to about $15 billion in 2022 and $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down from the third quarter of 2018. It reflects the lowest quarterly funding since.

But beyond dry data and the widely-discussed business impact on startups, the current economic climate has significant psychological implications that are equally important to address. The pressure to stay strong in a volatile market can take a toll on a founder’s mental health, an issue that continues to be criticized. This unspoken sacrifice was highlighted by the recent shutdown of Silicon Valley Bank. Meanwhile, startup founders (many of them newbies) were a significant part of bank portfolios, wrestling with responsibilities for the lives of their employees and families. The FDIC has helped boost bank deposits, but the pent-up fears of bankruptcies remain.

How should this issue be addressed?

Entrepreneurship is notoriously associated with a wide range of challenges driven by intense risk-taking and uncertainty, but navigating a recession is even more unpredictable than usual, with startup leaders and their employees It can cause a lot of stress for both employees.

As a venture capital firm, we must play an active role in promoting the mental health of our founders and fostering an environment that supports them during market turmoil. This enables a separate, structured platform for the founder to share her woes, habitually increase attention to that topic in her one-on-one conversations, and, if necessary, expert This can be done in a number of ways, such as encouraging emotional support for One thing is for sure, if we really want to support the resilience of our founders’ businesses and individuals, we can’t just sit around.

How can this interim period (until the crisis passes) be used to better prepare for the coming re-awakening?

Every startup is different. Therefore, advice should be customized to your situation. But as a rule of thumb, a startup can make the most of the interim period by approaching the business with a strategic and well-informed mindset and focusing on creating quantitative value for the customer. . Specifically, founders need to persevere in considering changing market trends, the competitive landscape, and changing customer preferences, especially at a time when spending on external vendors is shrinking.

Equally important, founders should be mindful of team building to ensure business continuity. On the one hand, given the layoff of highly skilled employees from large companies, it has become easier to hire top talent at reasonable costs. On the other hand, onboarding and training new employees is costly. Therefore, start-ups must adopt a competitive approach to retaining talent by investing in their employees’ personal growth and contribution to organizational goals in today’s market pressures. .

