NIIT Announces Japan’s First Career Opportunity Hub





The New York Career Opportunities Hub is the first step in a comprehensive state-by-state approach to fostering advanced technology skills among the nation’s workforce.

ALBANY, N.Y., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Today, the National Institute of Innovation and Technology (NIIT), the leader in developing the nation’s semiconductor talent pipeline, announced the opening of America’s first career opportunity hub in the New York metropolitan area. was launched.

The Opportunity Hub leverages a wide range of programs and support structures to build a regional technical talent pipeline. Career Opportunity Hubs is part of his NIIT’s larger national strategy to expand the workforce in technology-based industries. This strategy will help ensure that the entire education system provides skill-based pathways to careers and opportunities to ‘learn and earn’ through innovative enrollment apprenticeships. Major initiatives include:

New opportunities through the National Talent Hub. A cutting-edge career portal that coordinates job seeker qualifications, academic curricula, and in-demand skills in the industry in real time. All students in her BOCES system in the metropolitan area can create her National Talent Hub profile for free. This creates a seamless apprenticeship pathway from education to college as she can earn credits for prior learning and apply it to her NIIT Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) with participating employers. career. Establish the nation’s first semiconductor-focused Registered Apprenticeship Program (RAP) within the world’s leading semiconductor research and development, innovation and commercialization facility for advanced digital, analog and power technologies. Employees of NY CREATES, which operates and maintains a state-of-the-art research lab at the Albany Nanotech Complex, participate in NIIT’s Nanotechnology and Semiconductor Apprenticeship (GAINS) program. GAINS provides individuals with the ability to learn on the job while building experience and skills through collaboration with industry partners. GAINS was introduced through an exclusive US Department of Labor contract and is designed to meet the workforce demands of semiconductor and nanotechnology related fields. Significant increase in her RAP participation by prominent technology companies. Under the NIIT GAINS program, GlobalFoundries, the first of his GAINS program pioneers and fresh out of the program’s first apprentices, along with Applied Materials and Plug Power, will launch an innovative competency-based program. Expand and provide a wide range of training opportunities for job seekers and incumbents. Expand your employer’s talent pool. New Her NIIT Employer Partnership Program Encourages Companies to Invest in Building Local Talent Pipelines by Providing Job Seekers with Fundamental and Transferable Skills in Advanced Manufacturing and Nanotechnology-Related Fields To do. Under this program, employers who invest in attracting and training employees who choose to move to other companies can be compensated for their efforts.

“Through working with our partners in education, industry and government, we are giving the New York State metropolitan area the resources it needs to engage more people and create comprehensive pathways to high-value careers in strategic industries. We provide tools and resources,” he said. Mike Russo, NIIT President and CEO. “These innovative enrollment apprenticeship programs create a strong technology ecosystem that not only strengthens the local economy, but also contributes to national security and global competitiveness.”

There are three principles that guide the work of NIIT in New York and throughout the United States.

Connect the entire education system with industry to foster skills-based learning. Ensure that diverse populations, including students, adults, veterans, and underserved communities, are aware of and have access to the career opportunities created by NIIT’s partner organizations. We provide scalable programs, tools and infrastructure to build a pipeline of advanced manufacturing talent.

Following the launch of the New York hub, NIIT plans to work state by state to introduce similar programs and resources in regions across the country and additional cities in upstate New York. This collaborative effort between industry leaders, academia and other stakeholders will enhance employment opportunities in strategic sectors across the country. Additionally, employers with operations in multiple states can leverage NIIT’s programs and services to create a more seamless process and eliminate the need to recreate programs and solutions in multiple locations. can.

“We are thrilled to be part of the New York Career Opportunity Hub and its commitment to building a robust tech talent pipeline in the region. This is an important milestone in bringing individuals and employers together on the basis of training and training, a highly sought-after industry skill,” said Dr. Joseph P. Dragon, Senior Executive Officer, BOCES in the Metropolitan Area. “This innovative initiative will enable students to apply their skills and knowledge, serve as a bridge between academia and industry, and ultimately help drive economic growth in the region. increase.”

“Plug is pleased to partner with NIIT to expand its enrollment training program at Vista Technology Park to create the country’s first clean energy program for hydrogen generation manufacturers under GAINS,” said CEO of Plug. Andy Marsh added. “As a leader in the global green hydrogen economy, we must continuously evolve our talent management strategy to meet our clients’ ambitious sustainability goals. Being part of the Hub allows us to do just that, expanding our talent pool, training more effectively, and increasing our scale nationally.”

Rep. Paul D. Tonko said, “I am proud to celebrate this groundbreaking effort by NIIT to pave the way for a brighter future for our nation’s technology-based industries.” “By establishing America’s first Career Opportunity Hub here in the Tokyo metropolitan area, NIIT will build on the steps we have taken through CHIPS and science law and other efforts to develop the region into a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing and high-tech innovation. We are transforming it into a global hub.” Working with our partners in education, industry and government, we will not only strengthen our local economy, but strengthen our national security and help our country compete on the world stage. We are building a strong technology ecosystem that strengthens our strength. ”

Hui Peng Ko, incoming general manager of GlobalFoundries’ manufacturing facility in Malta, New York, said: . “We look forward to working with NIIT’s Career Opportunity Hub to grow this program and continue to create new entry points into the semiconductor industry for the region’s diverse and talented candidates.” .”

About the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (NIIT)

The National Institute of Innovation and Technology (NIIT) has a 501(c)(3) mandate to identify and ensure the removal of obstacles to innovation in strategic industrial sectors critical to national security and global competitiveness. accreditation body. The development of the talent pipeline is NIIT’s main focus, and through comprehensive industry engagement, NIIT leads the development of national strategy and infrastructure, and expands and builds the talent pipeline in the semiconductor industry and strategic industry areas. I’m here. Through the National Human Resources Pipeline Development Initiative and federal support, the NIIT will develop a comprehensive workforce that includes K-12 programs, post-secondary education, adult and veteran training, and infrastructure coordination to attract a broader population. developed a comprehensive and nationally integrated approach. Improve access and connectivity to careers, the training you need, and your ability to scale to support your nation. For more information, please visit www.niit-usa.org.

To download multimedia, view the original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niit-announces-nations-first-career-opportunity-hub-301847873.html

Source National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (NIIT)

