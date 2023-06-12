Salesforce Pledges to Invest $500M in Generative AI Startup





Indicating its continued battle in the generative AI race, Salesforce today announced the size of its Generative AI Fund, part of its Salesforce Ventures VC offshot backing startups developing “responsible generative AI,” to 250 million. announced that it will expand from $100 million to $500 million. .

Paul Drews, managing partner of Salesforce Ventures, said in a statement that the expansion will allow Salesforce to “work with more entrepreneurs and accelerate the development of innovative AI solutions for enterprises.” said.

“We have already seen AI change the way the world works, and we are excited to build on the momentum of our Generative AI Fund,” Drews continued. “We are excited to support the next generation of innovative founders.”

Launched in March, the Generative AI Fund has already invested in several companies at the forefront of generative AI technology, including Cohere, Anthropic, You.com, Hearth.AI, and the new additions Humane and Tribble. I’m here. Salesforce isn’t the only fund investing primarily in generative AI, but it aims to differentiate its tranches by prioritizing what the company calls “ethical” AI technologies.

For example, go-to-market automation platform Tribble recently partnered with privacy-focused AI company Private AI on a product that redacts personally identifiable information before sending it through OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot. I am using some Private GPT.

The Generative AI Fund is also characterized by the diversity of the technologies it funds. For example, Humane is developing a wearable, screenless AI assistant, and You.com hosts an AI-powered search engine with generative art and text tools.

Salesforce Ventures has many industry-specific investment funds, including funds targeting specific regions such as Japan and Canada, as well as funds dedicated to AI. But the Generative AI Fund is one of the VC division’s biggest tranches to date. Previous funding ranged from his $50 million to his $125 million.

The expansion of the Generative AI Fund coincides with the debut of Salesforce’s second accelerator program, the AI ​​for Impact Accelerator. AI for Impact will grant his $2 million to education, workforce and climate change organizations to “promote the fair and ethical use of trustworthy AI.”

“AI for Impact aims to bring AI to life by providing purpose-driven organizations with flexible funding, no-cost expertise and technology to accelerate generative AI-based solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. We aim to close the access gap of ,” Salesforce said in a press release. release. “AI with Impact” [is a] A philanthropy that helps purpose-driven organizations gain equitable access to trusted generative AI technology. ”

Bloomberg notes that investments from Salesforce accelerators and funds could become more important to the company’s bottom line as activist investors like Elliott Management block large acquisitions. ing. One of the most active corporate VCs in recent years, Salesforce Ventures has participated in over 140 deals for AI and machine learning startups to date, notably AI insights for sales, natural language chatbots for service requests , is gaining traction in the area of ​​targeted marketing content. A personalized e-commerce experience.

Generative AI can be a huge market opportunity if it lives up to the hype. Grand View Research predicts that the sector could be worth about $109 billion by 2030.

Executives in particular expect generative AI to have a significant impact on their business. Nearly two-thirds (65%) of executives believe generative AI will have a “high” or “very high” impact on their organizations over the next three to five years, according to his recent KPMG survey. . This is far ahead of other emerging AIs. technology.

Beyond the Generative AI Fund and AI for Impact, Salesforce has invested in generative AI technologies in-house, including EinsteinGPT (which enables Salesforce customers to ask questions about Salesforce content and services) and SlackGPT (the natural language approach to Slack content). answers questions) are being piloted. Additionally, Salesforce has the ability to create landing pages on the fly, compose sales emails, and write code in his Apex, the Salesforce programming language, to programmatically trigger tasks such as specific actions within a workflow. was previewed.

