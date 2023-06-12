New County Program Helps Up-and-coming Software Engineers Get Jobs in Industry





The first batch of students in the county-led tech talent program graduated on Friday, and nearly everyone has already found a job.

The Arlington Talent Pilot Program, sponsored by Arlington Economic Development, will begin in 2022 as a means of closing the workforce gap in the tech industry, according to AED. It started with funding from a coronavirus economic stimulus package called the American Rescue Plan.

Provides on-the-job training to aspiring software engineers who miss interviews due to lack of work experience.

During the program, participants temporarily worked full-time paid jobs at software company Exeleration and were mentored by the company’s developers.

The company, which provides software solutions to organizations of all sizes, is the second-best technology and engineering internship provider in the United States, according to AED

Working at Exeleration, participants saw an average salary increase of 26% and an average increase of 11 hours per week. All 11 participants have completed the program and 80% have a job.

According to an Exeleration press release, Friday’s graduation lunch was attended by local and state officials who congratulated the participants and emphasized the need for a program like this.

Dignitaries in attendance included Arlington County Commissioner Libby Garvey, Virginia Senator Barbara Favora, Rep. Don Beyer, and Acceleration CEO Steve Cooper. .

“This program is working because companies in Northern Virginia have stepped up to become customers of the program,” Cooper said during the event, according to a release. “Our expert-led team has put new engineers in place and built a valuable and working software that our clients desperately need.”

Arlington Talent Pilot Program participant Eric Enkhbold Bayarsaihan with Exelaration CEO Steve Cooper (Courtesy Exeleration)

He praised Arlington for addressing the region’s skilled labor shortage. The region is also looking forward to an increase in technology talent at the upcoming Virginia Tech Innovation Campus in Alexandria.

“NoVA’s tech leaders say they need experienced tech talent, and Arlington provides that,” Cooper said.

AED highlighted the program and its participants in a recent video.

