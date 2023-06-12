Microsoft bets Xbox video game sales on long-awaited space adventure ‘Starfield’





A small step for an intrepid crew of 24th-century space explorers could be a giant leap or failure for Microsoft as the Xbox maker launches the highly anticipated video game Starfield.

After years of development and delays, players will fight off pirates, navigate strange satellites, build outposts, and repair their own starships in a space epic coming to Xbox in September. I have to. Microsoft revealed the most detailed information about the upcoming game at an event in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Matt Piscatella, a games industry analyst at market research firm Circana, expects the release to captivate gamers with a headliner on par with Nintendo’s latest Zelda and PlayStation’s upcoming Spider-Man 2. Said it could be one of the most important in history.

Nintendo’s Switch and Sony’s PlayStation take momentum in a sluggish market, boosted by Hollywood adaptations of Nintendo’s Super Mario and PlayStation’s exclusive The Last of Us. Microsoft may be able to use blockbusters to boost sales of Xbox consoles and their monthly game subscriptions.

Piscatella said Starfield could be as big or bigger than popular games on rival platforms, especially thanks to the strong track record of the studio that made it. But there are big things happening in May.

Much of the anticipation centers on the past commercial success of Microsoft-owned Bethesda Softworks, which produced long-running series such as Doom, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Bethesda describes Starfield as the first new universe in over 25 years.

Bethesda was already well on its way to development when Microsoft acquired parent company ZeniMax Media for $7.5 billion in 2021. In fact, Bethesda first tried to trademark the Starfield name ten years ago, and teased the game five years later with a short trailer in 2018.

Starfield is now embroiled in another acquisition by Microsoft, namely Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard. Sony has challenged the $69 billion deal for antitrust violations over concerns that Microsoft could make some of Activision’s best games an Xbox exclusive.

PlayStation has its own exclusive content, including the best-selling Last of Us, Marvel Spider-Man games, and several Final Fantasy games. But Sony has told UK and European antitrust regulators that Microsoft’s decision to make ZeniMax games like Starfield and Redfall exclusive to the Xbox is a sign of Microsoft’s willingness to give up games acquired through acquisitions from rivals. It argued that it provided further compelling evidence of competence and incentives.

Antitrust authorities in the United Kingdom and the United States have tried to block a deal with Activision, but neither cited Starfield’s case as a concern. Other countries, including regulators representing the 27 European Union, have also approved the acquisition.

Microsoft’s continued battle to strike a deal with Activision and boost enthusiasm for its existing game inventory comes as game sales after interest spikes at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is occurring during a slump in

US consumer spending on video games and hardware was $4.1 billion in April, down 5% from a year earlier, according to Circana.

A 6% decline in gaming revenue was partially offset by a 7% increase in hardware sales, especially for PlayStation 5 and Switch. It was the best April for console sales since sales surged in 2020 due to the pandemic.

