



Ken Washington has been appointed chief innovation officer at Medtronic, a medical technology company. Medtronic Chairman and CEO Jeff Martha welcomed his new boss.

Washington brings to the new position a wealth of experience as a technology and innovation leader from Amazon, Ford Motor Company and Lockheed Martin.

As vice president and general manager of the Consumer Robotics Division, Mr. Washington developed cutting-edge technologies and solutions at Amazon. He advanced automotive technology as his CTO for Ford. Prior to that, he was Chief Privacy Officer and Vice President of Advanced Technology Center at Lockheed Martin Space Systems.

These responsibilities have deepened our awareness of the revolutionary power of technology across disciplines. Dr. Washington’s education further improved his technical skills. He studied nuclear engineering at Texas A&M University, studying the scientific principles that drive innovation and technology.

He plans to enhance robotics, consumer products, automotive and space technology at Medtronic. He will use Medtronic’s scientific and technical expertise to design, innovate and disrupt the future medical technology market. Medtronic hopes to use its history of innovation to gain an edge in the rapidly changing healthcare business.

Medtronic is the world’s leading healthcare technology company. Based in Dublin, Ireland, we tackle the toughest health problems by seeking and finding solutions. Their mission is to relieve pain, improve health and extend life.

Dr. Washington’s knowledge will help deploy Medtronic’s technology platform. Robots, sensors, implantable devices and AI can improve healthcare services.

The appointment of Ken Washington as Chief Innovation Officer demonstrates Medtronic’s commitment to cutting-edge medical technology. Washington has the knowledge and track record to power Medtronic’s technology and foster a culture of innovation.

Advanced technology is essential as medicine evolves rapidly. Medtronic focuses on robotics, sensors, implantable devices, and AI, while also digitizing industries. Medtronic uses these technologies to improve healthcare worldwide.

It’s also worth noting that Ken Washington has been named Chief Innovation Officer at Medtronic. His leadership and skills will enhance Medtronic’s technical capabilities and solidify its global leadership in medical technology.

Medtronic’s commitment to technology positions the healthcare industry to embrace digital innovation.

