BIG-designed Google Caribbean office façade installed in Sunnyvale





Google Caribbean, a five-story waterfront building on West Caribbean Drive in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara County, is nearing completion of its façade and is in the final stages of construction. The staggered offices will bring 1 million square feet of new office space to Google next year. The update comes after Google’s parent company Alphabet delayed construction in San Jose’s Downtown West in April and sublet a 1.4 million-square-foot office last month. Bjarke Ingels Group is the architect of the project.

At 120 feet high, the development will provide 1.5 million square feet of new floor space, with 536,750 square feet of office space at 100 Caribbean Drive, 505,140 square feet of office space at 200 Caribbean Drive, and 1,420 vehicles. is expected to create 400,000 square feet of office space. garage. The west and east lots will have additional 672 surface parking spaces. Once the project is complete, it will be able to employ up to 4,500 employees.

The 40.5-acre site will be covered with greenery and paths designed by OLIN Landscape Architects. Trees provide shade for much of the above-ground parking lot and trails facing West Caribbean Drive. The program focuses on social amenities near his four-story south-facing entrances in both Caspain Court and Bordeaux Drive. Crossing the bridge connects pedestrians across the waterway of the Kaspine Strait. Two plazas connect streets and promenades, flexible seating areas, and temporary food truck venues. The dog park is located outside 200 Caribbean.

The unique design by BIG is an example of the company’s focus on greening and pitched roofs, including the iconic Copenhill Waste-to-Energy Plant, which was designed and opened in 2017. The company writes that the two sibling office buildings are staggered from the landscape, forming an upward structure. With a zig-zag roof garden, Googlers can walk or bike directly from the bay trail to their desks.

The north-facing cluster is the most distinctive feature, but the south exposure takes in most visitors from private roads and transit-using pedestrians. BIG wrote that the south façade has been pierced with a four-fold active porch that forms the building’s social center as activity spills over to Caspian Drive, a new social district nearby. ing.

The project is located near the Borregas Light Rail Station. The station connects Sunnyvale with the Mountain View Caltrain station and Alum Rock in East San Jose. The project is part of the Sunnyvale’s Moffett Park Special Plan, which plans to redevelop the more than 1,000-acre neighborhood with 20,000 homes and nearly 10 million square feet of new office and research space. is. Existing campuses include Amazon, Commonwealth, Google, Juniper Networks and Lockheed Martin.

In an article by Laura Waxman for the San Francisco Business Times, Google listed seven properties available for subleasing in Mountain View and Sunnyvale. Mountain View grounds include 600 Clyde Avenue, 620 National Avenue, and 750 Moffett Boulevard. In Sunnyvale, Google offloaded 1000 Enterprise Way, 1020 Enterprise Way, 1050 Enterprise Way, and 1215 Bordeaux Drive.

After a 1.4 million square foot warehouse in Silicon Valley, Waxman adds valuable context to its meaning. Google maintains a real estate portfolio with his 27 million square feet in Silicon Valley, her 2.5 million square feet along the Peninsula, and his 1.6 million square feet of office space in San Francisco.

Devcon is a proven project construction contractor and architect. Kier & Wright will be responsible for civil engineering and KPFF will be responsible for structural engineering. Clive Wilkinson Architects is in charge of the interior architecture. Sares Regis is Google’s lead development manager. The project will earn him LEED Gold certification for reduced water usage, energy efficiency and native vegetation.

Construction will begin in early 2021, with the demolition of various low-rise commercial buildings spanning 10 acres. The structure was built shortly thereafter and the installation of the façade was already recorded last October. The facility he expects to be ready to open by 2024.

Subscribe to YIMBY’s daily email

Follow YIMBYgram for real-time photo updates Like YIMBY on Facebook Follow YIMBY on Twitter for YIMBY news updates

100 Caribbean Drive 200 Caribbean Drive Alphabet Bjarke Ingels Group Clive Wilkinson Architects Devcon Construction Feature Google Google Caribbean Keya + Wright KPFF Consulting Engineer Moffett Park Specific Plan OLIN Landscape Architects Salles Regis Group Site Visit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sfyimby.com/2023/06/big-designed-google-caribbean-offices-facade-installed-in-sunnyvale.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos