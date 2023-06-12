HSBC innovation born from the ashes of SVB UK





British bank HSBC has officially launched an improved version of Silicon Valley Bank UK.

After weeks of teasing an innovation-focused version of SVB UK, which HSBC acquired following the collapse of parent Silicon Valley Bank, the lender announced in a press release on Monday (June 12) that it would launch a new business called HSBC Innovation Banking. announced the birth

The release coincides with London Tech Week and comes as the UK seeks to establish itself as a hub for tech innovation.

HSBC Group CEO Noel Quinn said in a release that the UK’s world-leading technology and life sciences sectors are at the heart of UK economic growth and global export growth. . HSBC now has a world-class team focused on innovative companies, their founders and investors. We will defend this expertise and take it to the next level by combining these capabilities with financial strength and global reach.

The release also quoted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who said the new bank would support the prime minister’s priorities of growing the UK economy and strengthening its status as a technological superpower.

Sunak was scheduled to speak during Tech Week, citing the idea that a technological tectonic shift was taking place.

HSBC bought SVB UK for £1 in March after SVB’s parent company went bankrupt, sparking a global banking crisis.

Since then, executives have tried to reassure investors that they have no plans to change the way SVB UK operates, with many investors believing the bank is a mismatch between traditional financier HSBC and more tech-oriented SVB. It expresses concern that it is something like

For example, James Hickson, founder and CEO of European revenue-based lender Bloom, said in an interview with PYMNTS in March that HSBC was a good safe haven for depositors. said, but added: All the elements that made SVB successful, destroyed in the process, [venture capital (VC)] Community is not lost.

HSBC UK Bank CEO Ian Stuart said last week that HSBC Innovation will maintain SVB UK’s startup-friendly focus.

