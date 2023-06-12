Google and OpenAI restrict chatbots in Hong Kong amid China tensions: report





Hong Kong has spent more than HK$600 billion ($76.44 billion) on various pandemic relief programs over the past three years, running into a rare deficit.

Isaac Lawrence AFP | Getty Images

OpenAI, which has partnered with Google and Microsoft, has turned to the company’s powerful artificial intelligence chatbot in Hong Kong as concerns grow about how China’s influence will affect its ability to maintain an open internet. The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that it has restricted access to

The companies didn’t elaborate on why, but the newspaper said observers said their expansion in the city could expose them to liability under China’s national security law, which criminalizes criticizing the government. Said he was thinking.

Hong Kong’s Justice Ministry also recently called for a block on the online spread of the pro-democracy song “Glory to Hong Kong,” citing 32 instances of the song being posted on Google-owned YouTube. Court hearings in the case are expected to continue next month, the newspaper said.

Other companies have also taken steps to filter content reaching Hong Kong. Disney has opted not to release two episodes of “The Simpsons” that contain references to criticism of the Chinese government on its Hong Kong streaming service, the paper reported.

And late last year, Apple updated its internet browser privacy policy, saying it may use tools from China-based Tencent to warn users in Hong Kong of malicious links (the company has said in the past relied on Google’s services for the first time). Hong Kong users reported that Tencent’s tool temporarily blocked access to legitimate Western sites, including Twitter competitor Mastodon, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and coding website GitLab. there is

These incidents occurred amidst volatile relations between the US and Chinese governments. Some US platforms such as Facebook and Google do not operate in China due to restrictions on free expression. Hong Kong has long served as an international business hub that allows for a freer flow of information, but recent actions by the Chinese government have made Hong Kong’s future more uncertain.

The magazine said in a March survey conducted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, 38% of respondents were optimistic or very optimistic that Hong Kong could maintain free access to the global internet over the next three years. pointed out that

A Google spokesperson told CNBC, “We will continue to work to make information accessible to our users.” “We are still in the early stages of building Bard and expanding its language capabilities, but we are exploring ways to bring it to more places and people around the world.”

Representatives for Apple, Disney, Microsoft, OpenAI and Tencent did not immediately respond to CNBC’s requests for comment.

