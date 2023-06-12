Environmental innovation using L’Oréal’s beauty technology





PARIS, June 12, Today at Viva Technology Paris, we unveiled a number of beauty technology innovations designed to make everyone and everyone beautiful. Emphasizing that beauty is a force for individual and collective good, its innovations include smart, sustainable beauty innovations and digital services, and data for a holistic, personalized, and virtual beauty experience. to diagnostic devices using

Highlighted solutions at LOrals’ immersive VivaTech booth harness the power of data, technology and AI to help consumers better inform and personalize beauty products and services to meet their specific needs. It has been proven to help you access

In addition to its product portfolio, LOrals Beauty Tech’s presence has grown to more than 5,900 dedicated employees, over 800 online services including 40 million service sessions by 2022, new enhanced beauty devices, skin and milestones such as cutting-edge diagnostic tools for skin. Hair, his billion packaging units with QR codes to enhance the consumer experience, and his six CES innovation awards for 2023.

This year’s VivaTech has assembled an extraordinary line-up of beauty tech innovations that make a positive impact, said Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of LOral Groupe. Empowering everyone to enjoy beauty more equitably and at their own pace by putting resources behind emerging technologies that democratize access to smarter, more sustainable beauty.

This level of innovation would not have been possible without the growing complementary expertise of our beauty tech team and our open innovation program through partnerships with some of the world’s most exciting start-ups and technology leaders. “We are proud to share our presence at VivaTech with them. Today, we aim not only to provide consumers with unsatisfactory services, but also to transform ourselves from research to talent, manufacturing and retail to invent the future of beauty.

Through Beauty Tech, we connect with billions of consumers around the world. This will enable us to understand their unique and evolving needs in both the real and virtual worlds and extend the infinite variety of people with unmatched precision and personalization,” said LOral Groupe’s chief executive. Asmita Dubey, head of digital and marketing, said.

Celebrating its 7th year at VivaTech, LOral offers cutting-edge technology offerings and partnerships, including comprehensive beauty technology solutions such as Lancme’s HAPTA, designed to help people with physical limitations apply makeup. to introduce. Diagnostic and coaching tools such as La Roche-Posay SPOTSCAN, Giorgio Armani’s META PROFILER and Krastase K-SCAN. Personalized beauty technology solutions such as Shu Uemura’s 3D shu:brow for professional eyebrows at home, LOral Paris COLORSONIC for mess-free hair coloring at home, and the Maybelline Beauty App’s virtual makeover. LOrals Professional’s WATER SAVER sustainable beauty technology solutions have saved him over 42 million liters of water so far. LOrals partnered with IMPACT+ to measure the effectiveness of digital media activities, and LOrals launched its first service after his three-year partnership with Alibaba. Promote a digital circular economy in China to reduce the impact of our e-commerce activities.

For more information on all the initiatives featured at this year’s VivaTech, please see the accompanying background material.

Additionally, LOral is proud to announce its Memorandum of Understanding with the South Korean Ministry of Small Businesses and Startups as South Korea takes on the Country of the Year stage at this year’s VivaTech. The partnership aims to strengthen cooperation and accelerate the open innovation of his LOrals in South Korea from June 15, 2023.

LOral Brand Storm 2023

With the theme of breaking new beauty norms, LOral will host the group’s 31st annual Brandstorm competition at this year’s VivaTech event. This year, her record 92,000 registrants from 72 countries participated in this unique and immersive digital learning experience. In this year’s finals, teams from Brazil, Chile, mainland China, France, India, Kenya, Malaysia, the Middle East, Spain, Portugal, and Taiwan will showcase their AR, VR, AI, and Metaverse-inspired innovations to Brandstorm. Make a pitch to the jury. Today, Brandstorm is part of nearly 100 university curricula worldwide and is certified by EOCCS as an online course of study. The winning team of Brandstorm 2023 will be announced on June 16th at his VivaTech.

